Hawaii's Justin McKoy Named Big West Player of the Week

Justin McKoy, a 6-foot-8 forward for the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors, has been named the Big West Player of the Week. The announcement came on February 13, 2024, following an impressive performance in last week's victories over UC San Diego and UC Davis.

Advertisment

McKoy's Meteoric Rise

McKoy's journey to this accolade is as inspiring as his performances on the court. After transferring to Hawaii last summer, the former Virginia and North Carolina player has seen his role evolve significantly. From limited minutes to becoming a key part of the Rainbow Warriors' plays, McKoy has proved himself an invaluable asset to the team.

The Numbers Speak for Themselves

Advertisment

In the two games that earned him the Big West Player of the Week title, McKoy averaged an impressive 19.5 points, 10.0 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game. His shooting percentages were equally impressive, with 66.6% from the field, 66.6% from behind the arc, and 88.2% from the free-throw line.

A Double-Double and a Crucial Victory

McKoy's standout performance included a double-double in the victory over UC Davis. This achievement, coupled with his consistent contributions, has made him the focus of opponents' scouting reports. The Rainbow Warriors' recent success is undoubtedly linked to McKoy's breakout performances.

Advertisment

This is McKoy's first career weekly honor and the second time a Rainbow Warrior has won the Big West Player of the Week award this season. The recognition highlights not just McKoy's talent but also his determination and resilience.

This story of ambition and human will serves as a reminder that sometimes, change can lead to remarkable achievements. As the season continues, all eyes will be on McKoy and the Rainbow Warriors, eager to see what they will accomplish next.

Note: This article uses HTML tags for formatting purposes. The actual article should be pasted into an HTML editor or platform that supports HTML tags.