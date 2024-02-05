Havre High Wrestlers Advance to State Tournament After Strong Divisional Show

Over the weekend, Havre High wrestling teams competed in the Eastern A Divisional tournament in Hardin, marking an important chapter in their postseason journey. The boys' team concluded the tournament in the sixth position with a commendable total of 160.5 points, while the girls' team made a strong showing by securing third place with 98 points. Laurel High School stood victorious in the boys' tournament with a massive 278 points, while Lockwood and Sidney-Fairview trailed behind in the second and third positions, respectively. In the girls' tournament, Miles City claimed the top spot, while Lockwood took home the silver.

Havre High Wrestlers Shine

Reinhard Bold and Tommy Lewis, in the 152-pound and 285-pound classes respectively, led Havre High's charge by clinching second position in their respective weight classes. Tristian Stygles, Landen Caplette, and Pierce Caplette each made their mark by finishing fourth in the 145-pound, 170-pound, and 205-pound classes, respectively. Reed Mantle and Matt Lemer took the fifth spot in the 126-pound and 132-pound categories, respectively, while Carson Harris and Mason Wilting placed sixth and seventh in the 138-pound and 205-pound classes, respectively. Grady Haney rounded off the boys' team performance, securing eighth position in the 126-pound class.

Girls' Team Makes a Strong Impression

On the girls' side, Aliyah Stiffarm emerged as the champion in the 235-pound weight class. Allyson Kaul and Poloma Padilla were runners-up in the 100-pound and 145-pound classes, respectively. McKenna Caplette and Angelina Siebanaller clinched third place in the 114-pound and 185-pound categories, respectively, while Brooklyn Wilting and Brooklyn Nelson finished fourth in the 120-pound and 126-pound classes, respectively.

Looking Ahead to the State Tournament

The Havre High wrestling teams are now shifting their focus to the Class A State Tournament. The grappling fest will unfold at the Metra in Billings starting this coming Friday. The teams are gearing up to put their best foot forward and continue their postseason success.