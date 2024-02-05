Hat High Triumphs in Basketball Tournament, Secures Championship Title

With a perfect blend of agility, precision, and swiftness, the senior boys’ basketball team from Hat High has triumphed in the Legendary Bobcat Bowl, securing the championship title and extending their overall record to an impressive 17-1. The performance was not just a showcase of individual talents, but a testament to teamwork and unfaltering determination.

Stellar Performances That Drove Victory

Through the course of the tournament, Hat High overpowered formidable opponents - Holy Trinity, Bishop McNally, All Saints, and the highly ranked Sir Winston Churchill. In the quarterfinals, Hat High's 83-71 victory over Bishop McNally from Calgary was largely attributed to Arinze Aniagu who scored 25 points and secured 13 rebounds, and Ashraf Ismail who added 15 points. The semi-finals saw them overpowering the host school, All Saints, with an impressive 83-40 win, thanks to equal contributions from Trey Watson and Arinze Aniagu, each scoring 16 points.

The Final Showdown

The final was an intense showdown against Sir Winston Churchill, where Hat High ultimately prevailed with an 83-63 victory. The team's triumph was spearheaded by Jada Bolok, who led the charge with a 24-point game, while Arinze Aniagu supported with 19 points. It was indeed a game of strategy, skill, and sheer will.

Individual Accolades

Individual excellence was also recognized. Jada Bolok earned the coveted title of MVP of the tournament, while Arinze Aniagu was named a tournament all-star. Notably, Trey Watson received the Calgary Surge MVP award, further highlighting his excellence on the court. The accolades celebrated not just their skills, but their unwavering commitment and significant contributions to the team's success.

With eyes now set on their upcoming game against the Raymond Comets, Hat High's senior boys and girls team are raring to continue their winning streak. The games are scheduled at 6:00 pm for the girls' and 7:45 pm for the boys', and they will be featured as ASAA's game of the week, available on Telus Optik TV channel 1985 and the Raymond Comets Youtube channel.