Haryana to Establish Specialized Sports Centers and Nurseries: A Step Towards Athletic Excellence

The Chief Minister of Haryana, Manohar Lal Khattar, has called for a comprehensive plan to establish dedicated high-power performance sports centers throughout the state. These centers aim to foster and train young athletes in specific sports that align with the preferences of each region. The directive came during a meeting focused on the development of new sports infrastructure in Haryana, underlining the state government’s commitment to enhancing sports facilities everywhere, from bustling cities to quiet villages.

A Vision for Sports Nurseries

Chief Minister Khattar also emphasized the importance of establishing sports nurseries in villages. These nurseries would cater to the demand for specific sports, thus instilling a foundation of athletic excellence from an early age. The vision is to encourage young people to specialize and excel in their chosen sports, thereby bringing pride and recognition to the state on a global platform.

Mapping State’s Sports Infrastructure

Khattar has instructed the sports and panchayat departments to collaborate in mapping the existing sports infrastructure throughout Haryana. This comprehensive mapping aims to ensure that the infrastructure aligns with the specific needs of each area. Additionally, the departments have been directed to compile and map public demands for facilities like stadiums and sports nurseries, as submitted through various government portals.

Empowering Medal-Winning Athletes

Adding another layer to the blueprint, Khattar suggested that athletes who have won medals and are employed under the state’s Outstanding Sportsperson Policy should be encouraged to establish and run sports nurseries. This initiative aims to harness the experience and knowledge of successful athletes to nurture the next generation of sporting talent. Recognizing the hurdles faced by athletes at grassroots levels, Khattar reaffirmed the government’s dedication to providing equal training opportunities for these athletes in their respective sports.

Currently, 11 sports infrastructure projects are in different stages of completion in Haryana, a testament to the state’s commitment to fostering a vibrant sports culture. The proposed high-power performance sports centers and sports nurseries will further augment this infrastructure, providing young athletes with the resources and training they need to excel in their chosen disciplines.