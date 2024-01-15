en English
Business

Harsh Jain’s Meteoric Rise in Entrepreneurship and a Luxurious Life Near Antilia

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 15, 2024 at 1:22 am EST
Harsh Jain, son of Anand Jain and founder of the fantasy sports platform Dream 11, has carved a niche for himself in the Indian entrepreneurial landscape. His company, valued at a staggering Rs 65,000 crore, stands as a testament to his business acumen and relentless ambition. Dream 11, a platform adored by cricket enthusiasts across the country, has notable partnerships with eminent Indian cricketers like MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma.

Powerful Bonds and Luxurious Abodes

A recent development that has elicited attention is the purchase of a luxurious Rs 72 crore duplex apartment by Harsh’s wife, Rachana Jain. This sumptuous abode is situated near Antilia, the residence of Mukesh Ambani, in one of India’s most expensive areas. It is worth noting that Anand Jain, Harsh’s father, is a close friend of Mukesh Ambani and is often regarded as his ‘second brother’. Both of them are influential figures in Reliance Industries and have nurtured their friendship since their school days.

Family: The Invisible Force Behind Success

Rachana Jain, a dentist by profession, has played a pivotal role in bolstering her husband’s entrepreneurial ventures. Her contributions to Dream 11’s success story are significant, with Harsh acknowledging her multifaceted role, which spans from being a sounding board to the HR head. He lauds his family for their often unnoticed contributions to his achievements, reinforcing the adage that behind every successful man, there is a strong, wise, and hardworking woman.

Business India Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

