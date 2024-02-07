Harry Thompson: From Rugby Union to Hyrox World Champion

Harry Thompson, a 29-year-old lawyer from Slaughter and May, is ready to showcase his exceptional fitness prowess on the global stage at the Hyrox World Championships in Nice, France. Already a reigning champion in the 25-29 age category, his eyes are now set on the overall elite title.

From Rugby Union to Hyrox

Thompson's journey is a testament to his versatility and dedication. Originating from a rugby union background, he has seamlessly transitioned into Hyrox, a grueling fitness race that integrates eight 1km runs with diverse workouts including ski erg, sled pull, rowing, sandbag lunges, and wall balls. This sport demands not just physical strength and cardiovascular endurance, but also mental resilience.

Building His Own Arena

Not one to leave any stone unturned, Thompson has even constructed a private gym, fondly named Testudo, in Wilmslow. Alongside, he has also earned his stripes as an accredited personal trainer and group exercise instructor. This enabled him to strategize a focused training regimen, tailored to conquer the Hyrox championships.

Aiming for the Elite Title

Thompson's hard work paid off when he clinched victories in both Barcelona and London events in the pro category, registering one of the top global times in 2023. These victories were not easy feats, considering they involved thousands of competitors. However, Thompson's ultimate goal remains - winning the overall elite title. Despite the unpredictable nature of sports, he remains optimistic, backed by a solid preparation plan and a supportive team.