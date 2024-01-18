Harry Mallinder: From Rugby's Golden Boy to NFL Hopeful

Harry Mallinder, once hailed as the golden boy of English rugby, is taking a bold stride into uncharted territory. The former Northampton Saints player is steering his career towards American football, under the auspices of the NFL's International Player Pathway (IPP). This venture marks an inspiring new chapter in Mallinder's athletic journey, a testament to his unyielding spirit and love for sport.

From Rugby's Rising Star to Injury Struggles

Mallinder's talent was unmistakable from the outset. He captained England's U20 team to victory in 2016, a promising start that positioned him as a beacon of hope in the sport. Yet, the glow of his rising star was eclipsed by a serious knee injury in 2018. The injury, compounded by subsequent fitness issues, led to a two-year stint in Japan with the Ricoh Black Rams. Unfortunately, this period yielded no appearances for Mallinder, casting a shadow over his once luminous rugby career.

A New Challenge in the NFL

Now, at age 27, Mallinder is embarking on a new journey in a different sport. He is among 16 athletes, including Welsh star Louis Rees-Zammit, who are transitioning from rugby to the NFL through the IPP. The pathway is a beacon for athletes from varied sporting backgrounds who aspire to break into American football.

For Mallinder, the transition poses its own set of challenges. He is joining the league as a kicker and punter, roles that are uniquely demanding and require a blend of precision, power, and mental fortitude. But the former rugby player is not deterred. He is passionate about kicking and believes he is well-equipped for the task. Rather than dwelling on past struggles, Mallinder is focused on seizing this rare opportunity.

Facing the Future with Hope and Determination

Mallinder is hopeful yet realistic about his NFL dream. Since the inception of the IPP in 2017, only five participants have made it to an active NFL roster. This underscores the magnitude of the challenge he faces. But the former rugby prodigy remains undaunted. He is ready to face the odds, armed with a positive outlook and an unwavering determination to make his NFL dream a reality.