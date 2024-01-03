en English
Health

Harnessing Hockey for Health: Iowa Wild and LifeServe Blood Center Rally Community in Blood Drive

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 9:02 pm EST
Staring down the clean slate of a New Year, residents of Des Moines, Iowa, were presented with a unique opportunity to give back to their community. The local hockey team, the Iowa Wild, partnered with the LifeServe Blood Center to host a blood drive event, infusing the traditional festivities with a sense of purpose and altruism. Held on Tuesday, the event aimed not only to bolster the blood supply during the critical winter season but also to inspire individuals to adopt a spirit of generosity as they ushered in 2024.

Collaboration for a Cause

As part of the collaborative effort, participants in the blood drive were rewarded with a t-shirt and a ticket voucher for the Iowa Wild game slated for Friday, January 5th. This incentive was designed to attract as many donors as possible, while also promoting the upcoming hockey match and fostering a deeper sense of community engagement.

Winter: A Crucial Time for Blood Donations

LifeServe emphasized the importance of blood donations, particularly during the winter season. The colder months often see a decline in donations, a shortfall that can have serious implications for hospitals and patients. The organization expressed optimism for increased donor turnout in 2024, underlining the critical role that each donation plays in saving lives.

Looking Ahead: More Initiatives Planned

Shay Willis from LifeServe highlighted the blood drive as one of many exciting initiatives planned for the year. In a playful nod to the New Year’s resolution tradition, Willis suggested that people could start the year off on the right foot—or arm—through their participation. The organization encouraged individuals to visit the LifeServe website for more information and to learn about future blood drive events.

Health Sports United States
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

