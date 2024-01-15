en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Harley Reid to Kick Off AFL Career in Dual Role: A Promising Start for West Coast Eagles

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 15, 2024 at 12:41 am EST
Harley Reid to Kick Off AFL Career in Dual Role: A Promising Start for West Coast Eagles

As anticipation builds for the upcoming Australian Football League (AFL) season, a pivotal decision looms for the West Coast Eagles. Harley Reid, the coveted No.1 draft pick for the team, is expected to commence his AFL career with a dual role, straddling both the midfield and defense. This strategic move echoes the trajectory of the previous two Rising Star award winners, setting a promising stage for Reid’s debut season.

Unveiling a Versatile Talent

Reid, a young player with remarkable versatility, has displayed his wide-ranging skillset during match simulations in the lead-up to the Christmas period. Still, the player expressed uncertainty last week about his precise role for the majority of his debut season. The final decision on Reid’s position is not just a matter of strategy but could profoundly influence his development and contribution to the team.

An Exciting Prospect for West Coast Eagles

The West Coast Eagles have yet to finalize a preferred position for Reid. However, indications suggest they will be releasing the shackles to allow the talented teenager to shine in his debut season. Adam Simpson, a notable figure within the team, has strongly hinted that Reid will play in both the midfield and defense. This strategic move aims to leverage Reid’s versatility and maximize his impact on the team’s performance.

Looking Ahead to the New Season

The announcement of Reid’s likely dual role has stirred excitement among fans and followers of the West Coast Eagles. They eagerly await the potential influence of the new draftee on the team’s performance in the upcoming season. As the AFL season draws closer, all eyes will be on Harley Reid and the West Coast Eagles, anticipating an thrilling season of football.

0
Australia Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Australia

See more
11 seconds ago
Educational Book on Murray-Darling Basin to Reach 4,000 Australian Schools
In an unprecedented move, an illuminating educational book, ‘The Rivers and Wetlands of the Murray-Darling Basin’, is primed to reach approximately 4,000 primary schools across Australia. This edifying initiative aims to enlighten students, aged between 10 and 12, on the complex history, abundant wildlife, and the present-day challenges faced by the Murray-Darling Basin, a vital
Educational Book on Murray-Darling Basin to Reach 4,000 Australian Schools
RAAF Joins Forces with US, UK for Premier Air Combat Training Event
50 seconds ago
RAAF Joins Forces with US, UK for Premier Air Combat Training Event
Slack-YouGov Study Unveils Five Distinct Workplace Personalities Globally
2 mins ago
Slack-YouGov Study Unveils Five Distinct Workplace Personalities Globally
Perth Man Pleads Not Guilty to Drug Trafficking Charges
24 seconds ago
Perth Man Pleads Not Guilty to Drug Trafficking Charges
Alkane Resources Ltd's CEO Updates on Ongoing Activities and Developments
42 seconds ago
Alkane Resources Ltd's CEO Updates on Ongoing Activities and Developments
Seven Rescued off Queensland Coast After Boat Capsizes
48 seconds ago
Seven Rescued off Queensland Coast After Boat Capsizes
Latest Headlines
World News
Investigation into Private Medical Laboratories Ordered by Health Minister
8 seconds
Investigation into Private Medical Laboratories Ordered by Health Minister
UK Conservative Party's Popularity Plummets Amid Internal Discontent
36 seconds
UK Conservative Party's Popularity Plummets Amid Internal Discontent
Coventry City's Resurgence in Championship Play-offs Race Following Victory over Leicester
50 seconds
Coventry City's Resurgence in Championship Play-offs Race Following Victory over Leicester
Ratcliffe's Debut as United Investor: High Hopes, Hard Reality
57 seconds
Ratcliffe's Debut as United Investor: High Hopes, Hard Reality
National Assembly Delays Return Amidst Active Legislative Activities
1 min
National Assembly Delays Return Amidst Active Legislative Activities
Detroit Lions Break 32-Year Playoff Victory Drought with Win Over Los Angeles Rams
1 min
Detroit Lions Break 32-Year Playoff Victory Drought with Win Over Los Angeles Rams
Jinder Mahal Voices Frustration Over Being Overlooked in WWE Before Title Match
2 mins
Jinder Mahal Voices Frustration Over Being Overlooked in WWE Before Title Match
Congress Passes Landmark Infrastructure Bill and COVID-19 Relief Package
2 mins
Congress Passes Landmark Infrastructure Bill and COVID-19 Relief Package
Indian Army Revamps Promotion Policy to Retain Tech Specialists
4 mins
Indian Army Revamps Promotion Policy to Retain Tech Specialists
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
2 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
3 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
3 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
3 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
4 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
4 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
4 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
5 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
The Hidden Costs of Homeownership: Millennials Face Unexpected Maintenance Expenses
6 hours
The Hidden Costs of Homeownership: Millennials Face Unexpected Maintenance Expenses

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app