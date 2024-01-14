en English
Sports

‘Hard To Kill’: A New Era Dawns for TNA Wrestling

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 8:34 pm EST
The Las Vegas, Nevada’s Palms Casino Resort was the stage for the ‘Hard To Kill’ event, the latest spectacle from TNA Wrestling. The night was rife with high-stakes matches, including Trinity’s Knockouts Championship defense against Jordynne Grace, ABC’s (Chris Bey and Ace Austin) TNA World Tag Team Championship defense against The Rascalz (Zachary Wentz and Trey Miguel), and numerous other thrilling encounters.

Countdown to ‘Hard To Kill’

The night kicked off with a countdown show featuring a series of gripping matches. Steve Maclin emerged victorious against Rich Swann, marking the first victory of the night. The countdown also saw AJ Francis in a confrontation with Joe Hendry, escalating the tension in the arena. The System, comprising Eddie Edwards and Brian Myers, overcame Eric Young and Frankie Kazarian in a tense showdown, while in a No Disqualification match, Crazzy Steve claimed the TNA Digital Media Championship by defeating veteran Tommy Dreamer.

‘Hard To Kill’ Main Card

The main card was replete with high-octane action and unexpected victories. The evening witnessed Tommy Dreamer losing the TNA Digital Media title to Crazzy Steve, marking Steve’s first singles title win and a testament to TNA Wrestling’s rebranding efforts. The tag team match between ABC, The Rascalz, Speedball Mountain (Mike Bailey and Trent Seven), and Grizzled Young Veterans (Zack Gibson and James Drake) was one of the night’s highlights. Additional key matches included the Knockouts Ultimate X Match for the number one contender spot for the TNA Knockouts World Title and the TNA X Division Championship Triple Threat match.

Defending the TNA World Championship

The night culminated with the TNA World Championship match, where Alex Shelley successfully defended his title against Moose. This match marked the end of an action-packed night that saw new champions crowned and existing ones defending their titles.

The event concluded with a comprehensive review by Joel Pearl, Cresta Starr, and Stephen Jensen. The trio offered insights into the key matches and moments of the ‘Hard To Kill’ event, providing a detailed analysis of the action-packed night.

The outcomes of the matches at ‘Hard To Kill’ and TNA Wrestling’s rebranding efforts reflect the company’s commitment to evolution and audience engagement. With new talent showcased and potential storylines set, ‘Hard To Kill’ provided a glimpse into TNA Wrestling’s future and marked the start of an exciting new era in the company’s history.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

