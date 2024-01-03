en English
Sports

‘Hard Knocks’: Behind the Scenes with the Miami Dolphins

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:24 pm EST
‘Hard Knocks’: Behind the Scenes with the Miami Dolphins

The HBO series ‘Hard Knocks’ featuring the Miami Dolphins has made a splash in the streaming world, becoming the most-streamed show on Max. Offering a unique, behind-the-scenes look at the team, the series has captivated audiences with its blend of raw emotion, in-depth game analysis, and intimate player moments.

Behind the Production of ‘Hard Knocks’

Senior executive Ross Ketover of NFL Films, the production force behind ‘Hard Knocks’, shed light on the making of the series. With a crew capturing between 200-300 hours of footage each week, a team of 30 tirelessly reviews and edits the material at NFL Films’ New Jersey headquarters. The goal is to distil these hundreds of hours into a compelling sixty-minute narrative that resonates with viewers.

Highlights and Challenges in the Dolphins’ Journey

The series has brought out the best and worst moments of the Dolphins’ season, from the camaraderie and banter between players Zach Sieler and Christian Wilkins, to the heart-wrenching Achilles injury of Jaelan Phillips. It has also given us a glimpse of the unique personality of coach Mike McDaniel, whose idiosyncrasies have endeared him to fans.

However, filming an unscripted series around professional athletes comes with its challenges. The production team doesn’t seek explicit permission to capture players’ emotional responses to injuries but maintains a careful balance, respecting their privacy. While some players, like Tua Tagovailoa, are careful to keep their personal lives private, others are more open to being in the spotlight.

Reception and Future of the Series

Feedback from the league office has been overwhelmingly positive, particularly for segments that showcase players giving back to their communities. The Dolphins organization has been cooperative throughout the filming process, only requesting the removal of content that could potentially compromise them competitively. Despite the challenges of producing family segments in the stands, these moments have added a rich, emotional depth to the series, endearing the players to fans even more.

The series, airing on HBO and Max, will continue to chronicle the Dolphins’ journey until the week following the conclusion of their season. As the Dolphins step into the off-season, viewers can look forward to more heartwarming, heart-wrenching, and inspiring moments from the team and individuals who make it.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

