Harare City Council Pushes for Completion of Rufaro Stadium Renovations

The ambitious renovation project of Rufaro Stadium, under the aegis of Harare City Council, is racing against time to wrap up before the onset of the 2024 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League season. Originally earmarked for completion in the previous year, the refurbishments hit a roadblock leading to unforeseen delays. In the wake of this, Mayor Jacob Mafume, in a proactive step, convened a meeting with the council engineers to assess the current progress and the path ahead.

Necessity Fuelling Urgency

The pressing need to fast-track the stadium upgrades is largely influenced by the impending Mayor’s Challenge Cup match. This pre-season event, a riveting rivalry game between Dynamos and CAPS United, serves as a crucial preparatory platform for both teams ahead of the high-stakes season. The City of Harare, recognizing this event’s significance, is pushing the envelope to ensure the renovations are wrapped up in time.

Pending Renovations: A Closer Look

Rufaro Stadium, which has been undergoing intensive renovations for over a year, aims to host top-flight games after a hiatus of three years. However, the delays in refurbishments have cast a shadow of uncertainty over this goal. To address this, Mayor Jacob Mafume has been actively involved, assessing the refurbishment process and urging the engineers to hasten the renovations.

Stadium as a Pre-Season Battle Ground

The stadium is expected to host the proposed Mayor’s Challenge Cup match between city rivals Dynamos and CAPS United. This match, an integral part of the pre-season preparations, will set the tone for the forthcoming season. The City Council’s drive to expedite the stadium’s refurbishments underscores their commitment to facilitating this key fixture, reinforcing Rufaro Stadium’s status as a pivotal sporting venue in the city.