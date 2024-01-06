en English
Sports

Harare Athletic Board Kicks Off 2024 Season with Cross-Country Event

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 6, 2024 at 4:54 am EST
The Harare Athletic Board is launching its 2024 season with a cross-country event at the Allan Wilson School, an annual tradition that has grown into a significant athletic event in the region. The competition, set to take place this Sunday, is expected to attract more than 150 athletes spanning various categories, such as cadets, youth, juniors, and seniors.

Competing for Glory, Training for the Future

The athletes will be competing in races of varying lengths, including 4km, 6km, and 8km races, in a bid to assess their readiness for the upcoming athletic season. A unique feature of this year’s event is the inclusion of a 1km race designed specifically for children in the cadets category. This initiative aims to foster a culture of athletics from a young age, encouraging the younger generation to participate and appreciate the sport.

An Early Start to the Season

Collen Makaza, the seasoned coach of the renowned Mr Pace Athletics Club, described the cross-country event as a crucial part of the athletes’ preparation and conditioning for the 2024 season. He emphasized that the goal was not just to win the race but to gain early competitive experience, which is invaluable to athletes’ development and success.

A Platform for Athletic Excellence

The event serves not only as a platform for athletes to demonstrate their prowess but also to fine-tune their skills, test their endurance, and establish their competitive edge for the season ahead. With top-class coaches involved and Bliv Sports providing medals for the top three in each category, the stage is set for a thrilling event that will set the tone for the 2024 athletic season.

Sports Zimbabwe
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

