en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Israel

Hapoel Holon Gains Lead in Champions League Play-Ins; Grambling State Scores Historic Victory

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:08 pm EST
Hapoel Holon Gains Lead in Champions League Play-Ins; Grambling State Scores Historic Victory

In a thrilling display of skill and strategy, Hapoel Holon has seized a significant victory in the Basketball Champions League Play-Ins. The team emerged victorious with an 80-70 win over Filou Oostende, marking a 1-0 lead in the series. The match took place at the atmospheric Arena Savaria, which echoed with the cheers and roars of the spectators.

Holon’s Defensive Mastery

Hapoel Holon’s triumph was underpinned by a solid defensive strategy. Their ability to contain Filou Oostende and maintain control of the game was a testament to their defensive prowess. The team’s performance was an embodiment of the old adage, ‘Defense wins championships’. This strategy sets the tone for the upcoming games and places Hapoel Holon in an advantageous position for the Play-Ins phase of the tournament.

Looking Forward

This crucial victory sets the stage for the next game in the series. Hapoel Holon will be looking to capitalize on their homecourt advantage to secure their position in the next round of the Basketball Champions League. Their defensive strategy will undoubtedly be a key focus as they strive for further progress in the tournament.

Historic Victory for Grambling State

Meanwhile, in an unrelated but equally noteworthy event, Grambling State women’s basketball team recorded a historic 141-point victory over the College of Biblical Studies. This win sets a new Division I women’s basketball record for the margin of victory. With eight players scoring in double figures, led by Arianna Mosley’s 27 points, the team showcased their offensive prowess. The College of Biblical Studies, on the other hand, committed 57 turnovers and shot just 18.6%, contributing to their overwhelming defeat.

Breaking Records and Building Momentum

The blowout win not only shattered the previous all-time record for margin of victory in women’s college basketball but also provides the team with vital momentum as they approach conference play. The team, which currently holds a 6-5 record on the season and is a part of the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC), now sets its sights on a return to the NCAA tournament.

0
Israel Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Israel

See more
14 mins ago
Ellomay Capital Ltd. to Sell Holdings in Talmei Yosef Facility Amid Ongoing Hostilities
Ellomay Capital Ltd., a revered player in the renewable energy sector, has announced its decision to sell its holdings in the Talmei Yosef Facility. The Israeli firm, listed on both the NYSE American and Tel Aviv Stock Exchange under ‘ELLO’, has inked a deal with Greenlight Fund Limited Partnership and Doral Group Renewable Energy Resources
Ellomay Capital Ltd. to Sell Holdings in Talmei Yosef Facility Amid Ongoing Hostilities
Roku Ventures into High-End TV Market with Pro Series Launch
1 hour ago
Roku Ventures into High-End TV Market with Pro Series Launch
A Scroll of Unity: How a Torah Brought Healing Amid Tragedy
1 hour ago
A Scroll of Unity: How a Torah Brought Healing Amid Tragedy
Drone Strike in Beirut Kills Deputy Head of Hamas: A Major Escalation in Middle East Tensions
28 mins ago
Drone Strike in Beirut Kills Deputy Head of Hamas: A Major Escalation in Middle East Tensions
John Oliver Analyzes the Controversial Nature of Netanyahu's Government
41 mins ago
John Oliver Analyzes the Controversial Nature of Netanyahu's Government
John Oliver Delves into Israel's Political Landscape and Its Implications
1 hour ago
John Oliver Delves into Israel's Political Landscape and Its Implications
Latest Headlines
World News
UNC Pembroke Wrestling Triumphs Over Newberry: A Season of Success
20 seconds
UNC Pembroke Wrestling Triumphs Over Newberry: A Season of Success
Jammu and Kashmir Paves Way for North Zone Unit of National Institute of Virology
37 seconds
Jammu and Kashmir Paves Way for North Zone Unit of National Institute of Virology
Kamille, Former NWA World Women's Champion, Becomes a Free Agent: WWE Shows Interest
46 seconds
Kamille, Former NWA World Women's Champion, Becomes a Free Agent: WWE Shows Interest
Kentucky's Senate Bill 6: An Educational Reform or a Diversion from Pressing Issues?
1 min
Kentucky's Senate Bill 6: An Educational Reform or a Diversion from Pressing Issues?
DONNA Marathon 2024: Running Towards a World Without Breast Cancer
2 mins
DONNA Marathon 2024: Running Towards a World Without Breast Cancer
Hologram Sciences and Mayo Clinic Partner to Combat Malnutrition in Surgical Recovery
2 mins
Hologram Sciences and Mayo Clinic Partner to Combat Malnutrition in Surgical Recovery
Nigeria 2023 Round-Up: Celebrity Marriages Ending, Davido's Frog Pendant, and More
3 mins
Nigeria 2023 Round-Up: Celebrity Marriages Ending, Davido's Frog Pendant, and More
Coronation Street's Paul Foreman Grapples with Terminal Illness and Contemplates Assisted Dying
3 mins
Coronation Street's Paul Foreman Grapples with Terminal Illness and Contemplates Assisted Dying
Housing Reforms Meet Resistance in Albany Amid New York City's Housing Crisis
3 mins
Housing Reforms Meet Resistance in Albany Amid New York City's Housing Crisis
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
46 mins
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
2 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
2 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
2 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
2 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
3 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
4 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
4 hours
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
5 hours
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app