en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Football

Hannibal Mejbri: Manchester United’s Prospect Eyed by Everton

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 8, 2024 at 12:14 am EST | Updated: Jan 8, 2024 at 2:00 am EST
Hannibal Mejbri: Manchester United’s Prospect Eyed by Everton

In an intriguing turn of events, Everton Football Club is reportedly eyeing a move for Hannibal Mejbri, the 20-year-old Manchester United prospect. Known for his exceptional stamina and work ethic, Mejbri is being touted as a perfect fit for Sean Dyche’s Everton. His footballing prowess, coupled with an ability to cover significant ground during matches, puts him in high demand. This interest from Everton could potentially disrupt a loan move to Sevilla, thereby adding an element of suspense to the ongoing transfer saga.

The Race for Mejbri

With his ability to cover a record 12.9 kilometers in a match against Burnley, Mejbri is a player who does not shy away from hard work. The decision to make a move now rests with the young prospect himself. Steven Railston, a Manchester United writer, believes that a move to Everton would offer Mejbri a more conducive environment for his development, especially as it would allow him to continue competing in the Premier League. Everton’s attempt to secure Mejbri’s services is indicative of the club’s recognition of his talent and potential.

(Read Also: Blackburn Rovers’ History Rewritten as 15-Year-Old Rory Finneran Makes Debut)

Mejbri’s High-Energy Play

Following his commendable performance in the 41 games he played for Birmingham City last season, Mejbri is known as a high-energy player with strong passing abilities. The potential to improve his goals and assists tally is evident in his style of play. Borussia Dortmund’s interest in Mejbri in the past attests to his standing as a promising talent in football. His dedication to the game and his unwavering character, as demonstrated by his commitment to extra gym work, make him a strong contender for a place in any team.

(Read Also: Matthew Stafford’s Anticipated Return to Detroit as Rams Secure Playoff Spot)

Optimism for Mejbri’s Future

Although Mejbri’s game time at Manchester United has been limited, his character and footballing abilities are highly regarded. His potential for growth has sparked optimism among football pundits and fans, who believe he will continue to develop into a significant asset for whichever team he joins. As the transfer saga unfolds, football enthusiasts around the globe eagerly await Mejbri’s decision, a choice that could significantly impact the trajectory of his burgeoning career.

Read More 

0
Football Sports United Kingdom
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Football

See more
11 mins ago
Carling All-Star XI Triumphs Over Stellenbosch FC: Spotlight on Rising Star Mfundo Vilakazi
In a match that showcased the prowess of South African football, the Carling All-Star XI team, led by Orlando Pirates head coach Jose Riveiro, etched a 2-1 victory over Stellenbosch FC in the Carling Knockout at Peter Mokaba Stadium on January 6, 2024. The match set the stage for Kaizer Chiefs’ young talent Mfundo Vilakazi,
Carling All-Star XI Triumphs Over Stellenbosch FC: Spotlight on Rising Star Mfundo Vilakazi
Buffalo Bills Triumph Over Miami Dolphins, Secure Fourth Consecutive AFC East Title
2 hours ago
Buffalo Bills Triumph Over Miami Dolphins, Secure Fourth Consecutive AFC East Title
Carlisle United Gears Up for Survival in League One: Manager Paul Simpson Leads Recruitment Drive
2 hours ago
Carlisle United Gears Up for Survival in League One: Manager Paul Simpson Leads Recruitment Drive
Buffalo Bills Clinch Fourth Consecutive AFC East Title Following Defensive Turnaround
29 mins ago
Buffalo Bills Clinch Fourth Consecutive AFC East Title Following Defensive Turnaround
Henrik Larsson Reflects on His Short Yet Impactful Time at Manchester United
47 mins ago
Henrik Larsson Reflects on His Short Yet Impactful Time at Manchester United
Blackburn Rovers' History Rewritten as 15-Year-Old Rory Finneran Makes Debut
50 mins ago
Blackburn Rovers' History Rewritten as 15-Year-Old Rory Finneran Makes Debut
Latest Headlines
World News
Stars of Bangladesh Elections: A Mixed Bag of Results
2 mins
Stars of Bangladesh Elections: A Mixed Bag of Results
The Las Vegas Raiders' Defense: The Unyielding Fortress
2 mins
The Las Vegas Raiders' Defense: The Unyielding Fortress
Liberian Public Works Minister Cleared of Nepotism Allegations Over Road Fund Contract
3 mins
Liberian Public Works Minister Cleared of Nepotism Allegations Over Road Fund Contract
Alan Lichtman: The Historian’s Unique Method of Predicting Presidential Elections
3 mins
Alan Lichtman: The Historian’s Unique Method of Predicting Presidential Elections
49ers' George Kittle and Dre Greenlaw Sidelined for Week 18 Game: Precautionary Measures Ahead of Playoffs
4 mins
49ers' George Kittle and Dre Greenlaw Sidelined for Week 18 Game: Precautionary Measures Ahead of Playoffs
Placenta's Protective Strategy: Simulating Illness to Guard the Fetus
5 mins
Placenta's Protective Strategy: Simulating Illness to Guard the Fetus
Samsung Revamps Smart Monitor Line-up at CES 2024
5 mins
Samsung Revamps Smart Monitor Line-up at CES 2024
Young Filipino Racer, Zach David, Eyes Formula 1: Ascends Motorsports Ladder in 2024
5 mins
Young Filipino Racer, Zach David, Eyes Formula 1: Ascends Motorsports Ladder in 2024
Notable Victories and Anticipation High at the 3rd Doha International Arabian Horse Show
6 mins
Notable Victories and Anticipation High at the 3rd Doha International Arabian Horse Show
India and the World: A Week of Eventful Occurrences
54 mins
India and the World: A Week of Eventful Occurrences
The Formation and Purpose of the United Nations: A Beacon of Global Peace
2 hours
The Formation and Purpose of the United Nations: A Beacon of Global Peace
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
4 hours
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
4 hours
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
4 hours
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
4 hours
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
8 hours
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
8 hours
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times
8 hours
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app