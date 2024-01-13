en English
Education

Hannah Connell: A Sprint Hurdler’s Race Against Time and Records in 2024

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:53 am EST
Hannah Connell: A Sprint Hurdler’s Race Against Time and Records in 2024

The year 2024 is being eyed by Barbadian sprint hurdler, Hannah Connell, as a milestone in her athletic journey. At the age of 23, Connell, a national athlete and master’s student at the University of Cincinnati, is gearing up to make this track season her best yet, despite the daunting task of juggling her academic commitments with her athletic aspirations.

Academic and Athletic Excellence

Connell, who previously completed her undergraduate studies in criminology at the University of South Florida, has always demonstrated an admirable ability to excel both in the classroom and on the track. Her current endeavor is no different, as she navigates the challenging waters of a master’s program while maintaining her athletic regimen.

Aiming for New Heights

Arguably, Connell’s crowning athletic achievement to date is her personal best time in the 100-meter hurdles. Clocking in at 13.07 seconds, she set this record in May 2021, clinching the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Division One Outdoor title representing Iowa Central at the Texan Track and Field Complex. As the new season approaches, Connell is determined to lower this record, adding another accolade to her impressive athletic career.

Undeterred by Challenges

Connell’s first semester in her master’s program, which is typically more than a year long and she is aiming to complete within a year, was fraught with challenges. Despite the hectic pace and intense workload, she remains unfazed. Her spirit remains unbroken, and her resolve solidified. As she turns 24 on February 1, Connell is a testament to the dedication, grit, and perseverance needed to thrive both as a student and an athlete.

author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Education

