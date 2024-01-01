Hannah Ann Sluss Celebrates Fiancé Jake Funk’s Signing with Baltimore Ravens

In the vibrant pulse of the NFL season, a personal celebration was quietly unfurling. Hannah Ann Sluss, a familiar face from ‘The Bachelor’ and popular influencer, reveled in her first Baltimore Ravens game alongside her fiancé, Jake Funk, who recently inked his name with the team’s practice squad. The lovebirds were spectators to the Ravens’ commanding 56-19 victory over the Miami Dolphins at the M&T Bank Stadium, an experience that Sluss joyously shared with her Instagram following.

First Raven Game, Fries, and Fiancé

Through a series of Instagram story posts, Sluss brought her followers along on her inaugural Ravens game experience. The highlight reel included a snapshot of the couple in the stands, French fries in hand, with Coca Cola to quench their thirst. The shared images painted a picture of excitement and camaraderie, as they cheered for the Ravens amidst the electrifying atmosphere of the stadium.

Ravens Clinch AFC’s Top Seed

The Ravens’ resounding victory over the Dolphins not only cemented their place as serious contenders but also clinched the AFC’s top seed. As they gear up for their season finale against the formidable Pittsburgh Steelers, there’s a palpable air of anticipation surrounding the team. The addition of Funk, a Maryland native and lifelong Ravens supporter, only seems to bolster the squad’s spirit.

Funk’s Journey from Dolphin to Raven

Funk’s journey to the Ravens wasn’t without a detour. The running back was released from the Miami Dolphins before he found his home with the Baltimore team. Sluss expressed her excitement for her fiancé’s career advancement with the Ravens in a recent interview, where she also revealed that the couple plans to tie the knot in the 2024 offseason. The couple is currently residing at Funk’s family home in Maryland, embracing the warmth of family as they prepare for their upcoming nuptials and Funk’s promising journey with the Ravens.