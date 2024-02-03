Escalating Costs and Alleged Profiteering at Gaza's Borders Amidst Humanitarian Crisis

In a shocking revelation, the cost of escaping the embattled region of Gaza has risen to a staggering $10,000 per person. This price hike is allegedly linked to a business network associated with Egypt's General Intelligence Service (GIS), according to multiple reports. Furthermore, an international charity, which has requested anonymity, has reported a 'management fee' demand of $5,000 per truck for the entry of aid into Gaza, a cost that is significantly draining the charity's resources.

The company implicated in these allegations is part of the Organi Group, owned by Sinai businessman Ibrahim al-Organi. The Organi Group is accused of exploiting the passage of Palestinians and Egyptians through the Rafah border, with costs ranging from $650 to $10,000 depending on nationality. Commercial traffic into Gaza is also charged $9,000 per truck by companies owned by Organi.

The Middle East Eye (MEE) reports that this is the first evidence of Egypt or state-linked entities levying fees on humanitarian aid intended for Gaza. However, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) denies paying such fees for aid.

The Humanitarian Crisis

The situation in Gaza has been aggravated by Israel's stringent control over the region's borders, resulting in blockades and delays in the entry of essential supplies. Israel's recent war on Gaza has escalated the humanitarian crisis, with the Health Ministry reporting that at least 26,751 Palestinians have been killed and 65,636 injured since October 7.

The United Nations International Court of Justice has ordered Israel to prevent possible acts of genocide in Gaza. However, with 8 in 10 Palestinians dependent on humanitarian aid and Gaza suffering from the world's worst hunger crisis, the future appears bleak. The suspension of UNRWA funding and the impact on humanitarian aid funding further exacerbate the situation.

As the crisis deepens, hundreds of thousands of people in al Mawasi, a narrow coastal strip in Gaza, face dire conditions due to Israeli military attacks and sieges. In the midst of escalating costs, alleged profiteering, and relentless Israeli bombings, the people of Gaza continue to endure, their resilience shining through the darkness.