Business

HanesBrands Renews Exclusive Apparel Partnership with Georgia Tech, Plans to Expand Gold Apparel Line

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 10, 2024 at 12:43 pm EST
HanesBrands Renews Exclusive Apparel Partnership with Georgia Tech, Plans to Expand Gold Apparel Line

HanesBrands has reaffirmed its exclusive apparel partnership with the Georgia Institute of Technology (Georgia Tech), securing their existent rights to produce and distribute Georgia Tech fanwear in mass retail channels. This extension of their partnership not only consolidates HanesBrands’ position as the leading supplier of collegiate fan apparel but also paves the way for a broader assortment of Georgia Tech’s iconic gold apparel in response to fans’ demands.

HanesBrands: A Dominant Force in Collegiate Apparel

With this multiyear extension, HanesBrands continues to bolster its reputation for world-class design expertise, manufacturing proficiency, and commitment to sustainability. The company’s impressive portfolio features renowned brands like Champion and Alternative Apparel, both known for their innovative, high-quality, and eco-conscious offerings.

Powering Passion: Meeting Fans’ Demands

John Fryer, the president of licensed sports apparel at HanesBrands, expressed pride in the ongoing success of the partnership with Georgia Tech. He acknowledged the fans’ fervor for the school’s Yellow Jackets team and their traditional colors of white, gold, and navy. Fryer revealed that there has been a particular demand for more gold apparel from fans. With this extension, HanesBrands plans to collaborate with retail partners and enhance their product line by offering a wider range of products featuring Georgia Tech’s colors.

A Network of Elite Partnerships

This partnership with Georgia Tech is part of a larger network of exclusive mass retail partnerships that HanesBrands maintains with over two dozen elite educational institutions. These include Florida State, Penn State, the University of Michigan, Clemson University, and Auburn University. Furthermore, HanesBrands holds primary apparel partnerships with more than a dozen top universities such as the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, the University of Cincinnati, The Ohio State University, and the University of Georgia.

The extension of the partnership with Georgia Tech was facilitated by the institute’s exclusive licensing agent, CLC, further underscoring the strategic alliances HanesBrands has forged in the realm of collegiate fan apparel.

Business
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

