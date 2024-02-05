Handshake Snub Sparks Controversy at BetBoom Dacha 2024 Dota 2 Event

In the heat of the BetBoom Dacha 2024 Dota 2 event, a remarkable incident transpired which has created a storm in the eSports world. Team Liquid, one of the stalwarts of the game, faced a decisive defeat against the formidable Gaimin Gladiators. However, the match's outcome was swiftly overshadowed by an unexpected refusal of Neta "33" Shapira from Team Liquid to engage in the customary post-match handshake with the Gaimin players.

The Spark of Controversy

As the cameras rolled and millions of fans watched the livestream, the absence of player audio left everyone in suspense about the context behind 33's refusal. This incident ignited a flurry of discussions on Reddit, the global forum, where fans exchanged theories and speculations. Accusations of unsportsmanlike behavior were tossed around, while others suggested that 33 might be ill.

Statements Adding Fuel to the Fire

Adding to the mystery, Liquid's coach Blitz posted on social media implying there was no issue between the teams. His comments, however, were tinged with an undercurrent of sarcasm as he made a seemingly humorous remark about hating Quinn Callahan, a player from Gaimin.

Clarity Amidst the Confusion

Quinn Callahan, not one to shy away from controversy, addressed the speculation head-on via social media. He insisted there was no personal animosity between him and 33, attributing the handshake refusal to the bitter disappointment of losing a crucial match. Following this, Team Liquid went on to secure a win against Falcons, yet it remained unclear if the teams shook hands during the post-game formalities.