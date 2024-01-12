Hamstring Injury Casts Doubt on Dewi Lake’s Six Nations Participation

In a recent turn of events, Dewi Lake, the renowned Wales hooker, has sustained an injury that could possibly jeopardize his participation in the forthcoming Six Nations tournament. Lake, who was functioning as a flanker for the Ospreys amidst a back-row injury crisis, experienced a ‘pop’ in his hamstring during the Challenge Cup victory against Perpignan.

Warren Gatland’s Concern

The injury is a significant concern for Wales’ head coach, Warren Gatland, who was an eyewitness to the incident at the match in Swansea. Gatland is on the brink of announcing the Six Nations squad, with Wales’ opening match slated for February 3 against Scotland in Cardiff. The severity of Lake’s injury is still shrouded in mystery, with Ospreys’ head coach, Toby Booth, expressing optimism that it would be a minor one, necessitating only a couple of weeks for recovery.

Pending Injury Evaluation

However, the true extent of the injury remains to be confirmed, pending further evaluation. Lake’s injury has surfaced at a critical juncture when the Welsh team is already grappling with the absence of co-captain Jac Morgan due to a knee-related problem.

Gatland’s Strategic Decisions

With an array of potential candidates for the captaincy, including the likes of Adam Beard and Dafydd Jenkins, Gatland finds himself in a position where he will need to make strategic decisions in the face of the recent spate of injuries.