Hampton University Announces Challenging 2024 Football Schedule

The 2024 football schedule for Hampton University has been unveiled, comprising of 12 matches, half of which will take place on their home turf. The line-up proves to be challenging as the team is slated to go head-to-head with all three Coastal Athletic Association (CAA) co-champions from 2023, marking a pivotal Homecoming game against Elon on October 26.
Strength of Schedule
This year's schedule puts Hampton University against formidable opponents, with four of these teams having made it to the NCAA playoffs in 2023. These include Virginia Union, Villanova, Richmond, and Albany. The non-conference schedule kicks off with the Brick City Classic against Morgan State on August 31, followed by games against Virginia Union, Norfolk State, and Howard.
Conference Play
Conference play gets underway on September 28 against William & Mary. The schedule also sets the stage for key confrontations against CAA co-champions Villanova, Richmond, and Albany. Hampton University, which boasted a 5-6 record last season and led as the top rushing team in the CAA, is aiming to build on its performance with their leading running back returning to the field.
Season Ticket Sales
In anticipation of the upcoming season, Hampton University is encouraging fans to secure their season tickets with a $50 deposit scheme. This offers fans priority access to preferred seating. The final pricing for the season tickets will be announced at a later date, with seat selection prioritized by donor level to the Hampton Athletics Foundation.