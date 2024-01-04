Hammonton High School Triumphs in Cape-Atlantic League National Division Game

In a riveting Cape-Atlantic League National Division girls basketball match, Hammonton High School emerged victorious, clinching a 48-34 win over Cedar Creek. The game turned heads, as both teams remained neck and neck until the final quarter, illustrating the tenacity and skill flowing through the veins of these young athletes.

Youth Triumphs

With a current 5-2 record, Hammonton delivered a brilliant performance in the fourth quarter, going on an 18-5 run that left spectators on the edge of their seats. This strategic play catapulted Hammonton to a significant lead, leaving Cedar Creek trailing with a 2-6 record. The star performer of the match was Angelina Virelli, a junior forward for Hammonton, who scored a game-high 12 points, two of which were impressive 3-pointers. The game was a nail-biter, with Hammonton leading 30-29 after three quarters, but the team managed to extend their lead with key plays in the fourth quarter.

Finding their Footing

Key contributors in the final quarter included Kiley Kozlowski and Jenna Vivadelli, both of whom bagged a 3-pointer each. Vivadelli’s contribution of 10 points was significant in securing the win, while both Kozlowski and Sarah Griffiths added eight points each. Despite the loss, Cedar Creek’s Emonie Taylor led her team with 11 points, demonstrating her determination and skill.

A Team in the Making

What made Hammonton’s victory even more noteworthy was the composition of the team. With three freshmen starting the game and only one senior on the team, the Blue Devils have shown resilience and skill beyond their years. After losing six senior players from the previous season, the young team has grown in skill and maturity under the direction of their dedicated coach, Ryan Staiger.

The game stands as testament to the potential and prowess of these young athletes, as they gear up for a rematch scheduled for January 24.