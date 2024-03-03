Hammond Girls Clinch First Overall Section 10 Title, Canton Boys Secure 3-Peat in Championship

At SUNY Potsdam's Maxcy Hall, a historic night unfolded as the Hammond Girls and Canton Boys basketball teams triumphed in the Overall Section 10 Championship games, marking significant milestones for both teams. For the Hammond Girls, it was a sweet victory against Gouverneur, reversing a narrow defeat from the previous year, while the Canton Boys continued their dominance with a third consecutive championship win despite facing adversity.

Advertisment

Hammond Girls Make History

Leading the charge for the Hammond Girls was junior guard Ava Howie, who, alongside Landree Kenyon, played a pivotal role in their 57-45 victory over Gouverneur. Howie's early three-pointers set the tone for the game, contributing to a commanding 20-7 lead in the first quarter. Kenyon's versatility was on full display, as she dominated both inside and outside, ending the game with 24 points and 15 rebounds. This win not only avenged their previous loss but also added a long-awaited overall championship banner to their collection of accolades.

Canton Boys Overcome Adversity

Advertisment

The Canton Boys faced their own set of challenges in their game against Harrisville, particularly with injuries to key players Ethan Francey and Tanner Sullivan from Harrisville. Despite these setbacks, the team rallied together under the leadership of senior Ryan Jones, who delivered a game-high 19 points. The team's depth was evident as players like Tallon Green stepped up, hitting crucial three-pointers that helped secure their 57-46 victory. This win not only underscored the team's resilience but also cemented their status as a powerhouse in Section 10 basketball.

Looking Ahead to State Play

Both the Hammond Girls and Canton Boys are now set to advance to state play, carrying with them the momentum of their recent victories. Their performances have not only demonstrated their skills and determination but have also set the stage for potentially deeper runs in the NYSPHSAA Final Fours. As they prepare for the challenges ahead, both teams are well aware of the significance of their achievements and the opportunity to further distinguish themselves on a larger stage.

As the Hammond Girls and Canton Boys continue their journey, they carry the hopes and support of their communities, ready to face the best teams in the state. Their success serves as a testament to their hard work, team spirit, and the high level of basketball talent present in Section 10. With dedicated players and coaches at the helm, the future looks bright for both teams as they aim to add more chapters to their already impressive legacy.