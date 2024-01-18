en English
Cricket

Hamish Rutherford Bids Farewell to Cricket: A Look at His Illustrious Career

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 18, 2024 at 4:52 am EST
One of Otago’s greatest cricket players, Hamish Rutherford, is set to retire from all formats of the sport. Rutherford, whose cricket career began in 2008, has announced his final game for the Otago Cricket Team against Northern Districts in Dunedin during the Super Smash 2024. Known for his unique blend of patience and aggression, Rutherford is celebrated for his entertaining and impactful innings.

Rutherford’s Remarkable Career

Rutherford has accumulated a total of 16,468 runs in his career. His debut match for New Zealand against England in 2013 remains a highlight, as he scored a remarkable 171 runs. In first-class cricket, he amassed 7863 runs and scored 17 centuries. The left-hand batter played in 16 Tests, 4 ODIs, 127 List A matches, and 192 T20s, showcasing his versatility across different formats.

Legacy in T20 Cricket

With a high strike rate of 141.50 in T20s and eight T20 Internationals under his belt, Rutherford has made significant contributions to the sport. He holds the record for most T20 games played for Otago and is the third-most capped player for the province in all formats. These achievements underline his consistency and dedication to the sport.

Tribute to the Cricket Legend

Otago Cricket will honor Rutherford in his last game on January 23. Otago Cricket chief executive Mike Coggan praised Rutherford’s contributions to the team and his skills as both a cricketer and a thinker in the game. As Rutherford retires, he leaves a legacy as a respected player, lauded for his entertaining and impactful innings.

Cricket
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

