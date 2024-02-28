Hamilton Emerald Knights Aim for Back-to-Back Titles in Section III Class C Championship

For the third consecutive year, the Hamilton Emerald Knights, under the guidance of Coach Tom Blackford, are on the brink of making history in the Section III Class C championship. After a thrilling 53-35 victory over West Canada Valley in the semifinals, Hamilton is poised to defend their title against Waterville, a team they have a split regular-season record with. This matchup is not just a game; it's a testament to Hamilton's resilience, strategy, and community spirit.

Triumphant Semifinal Victory

The semifinal game against West Canada Valley was a rollercoaster of emotions for the Hamilton Emerald Knights. Starting strong with a 14-0 lead, they faced a setback, trailing 20-16 at halftime. However, the second half showcased Hamilton's unwavering determination and skill. The trio of Bryce Wright, Drew Baker, and Luke Jackson ignited the comeback, collectively scoring 47 of the team's 53 points. Senior Andres Cardelus-Watkins' remarkable 15 rebounds underscored Hamilton's dominance in rebounding, a critical factor in their victory.

Strategizing for the Championship

Looking ahead to the championship game against Waterville, Coach Blackford emphasizes the importance of aggressive play and leveraging their size advantage. The strategy is clear: exploit Waterville's robust defense by maximizing their strengths. This approach, coupled with the momentum from their semifinal win, positions Hamilton as a formidable contender for the title. The community's support, rallying around both the boys' and girls' teams reaching their respective Section finals, adds a layer of enthusiasm and encouragement for the Emerald Knights.

A Community United in Sports

Hamilton's journey to the championship is more than just a series of games; it's a reflection of the vibrant local sports culture. The simultaneous success of the boys' and girls' teams has galvanized the community, creating a unifying atmosphere of support and pride. As the boys prepare to face Waterville at 5 PM and the girls take on WCV at 7:30 PM on March 1 at OCC, the excitement is palpable. This championship is not only about winning but about showcasing the strength, spirit, and unity of the Hamilton community.

The Hamilton Emerald Knights' road to the championship is a story of perseverance, strategy, and community spirit. As they prepare to face Waterville, the anticipation and support from the community underscore the significance of this game. Win or lose, the Emerald Knights have already made their mark, demonstrating the power of teamwork and the enduring spirit of Hamilton.