en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Brazil

Hamilton and Juliana Nalu: New Year’s Eve Party Fuels Dating Rumors

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: December 31, 2023 at 1:21 pm EST
Hamilton and Juliana Nalu: New Year’s Eve Party Fuels Dating Rumors

Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton and Brazilian model Juliana Nalu have stirred up speculation regarding their relationship status. The pair were seen together at a pre-New Year’s Eve party in Trancoso, Brazil, a coastal resort renowned for attracting a high-profile crowd.

Hamilton and Nalu: A Potential Romance

Photos and videos of Hamilton, 38, and Nalu, 25, at the party and an upscale restaurant have surfaced online, leading fans to hypothesize about a budding romance. Nalu, previously linked to rapper Kanye West, was also seen with Hamilton at the Miami Grand Prix paddock in May.

Evidence Fuels Speculation

A social media post from former Olympic snowboarder Shaun White earlier in the year further fueled the rumor mill. Fans recognized Nalu as the woman in Hamilton’s arms in a hot-tub picture shared by White. Hamilton, who became an honorary citizen of Brazil last year, has often expressed his fondness for the country, visiting it frequently for events like the Sao Paulo Grand Prix.

Trancoso: A Celebrity Magnet

The town of Trancoso is famed for its allure to celebrities. Stars like Beyonce, Anderson Cooper, and Leonardo DiCaprio have visited this picturesque resort in the past. Nalu, who confirmed her single status on social media on December 5, 2022, after a brief relationship with Kanye West, is yet another high-profile individual drawn to this coastal gem.

Conclusion: Awaiting Confirmation

While the internet buzzes with conjecture surrounding Hamilton’s dating life, neither he nor Nalu have commented on the rumors. The uncertainty continues to fuel the curiosity of fans worldwide, who eagerly await any confirmation from the potential couple.

0
Brazil Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Lewis Hamilton and Juliana Nalu: A Potential Romance Ignites Interest

By Saboor Bayat

Brazil Ushers in New Era with $4 Billion Mobility Program

By Saboor Bayat

Brazil Appeals for Peace Amid Unspecified Conflict: A Stand for Diplomacy

By Saboor Bayat

Brazil's Vice President Announces Tax Benefits for Green Initiatives; China Stresses 'Inevitable' Taiwan Reunification

By Salman Akhtar

Brazil Intervenes in Venezuela-Guyana Border Dispute Amid Escalating T ...
@Brazil · 2 hours
Brazil Intervenes in Venezuela-Guyana Border Dispute Amid Escalating T ...
heart comment 0
Brazil’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs Urges Diplomatic Dialogue

By Geeta Pillai

Brazil's Ministry of Foreign Affairs Urges Diplomatic Dialogue
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend

By Ebenezer Mensah

Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
Brazil Expresses Concern Over Escalating Venezuela-Guyana Border Dispute

By Saboor Bayat

Brazil Expresses Concern Over Escalating Venezuela-Guyana Border Dispute
Nikki Haley Courts Iowa Votes, Fumbles on Basketball Star’s Name

By Geeta Pillai

Nikki Haley Courts Iowa Votes, Fumbles on Basketball Star's Name
Latest Headlines
World News
President Museveni Addresses Corruption in Uganda: A Pledge for Accountability
2 mins
President Museveni Addresses Corruption in Uganda: A Pledge for Accountability
Ondo Commissioner Razaq Obe Denies Payoff Allegations
2 mins
Ondo Commissioner Razaq Obe Denies Payoff Allegations
The Evolution of College Athletics: The Decline of Pac-12 and the Rise of Super Conferences
5 mins
The Evolution of College Athletics: The Decline of Pac-12 and the Rise of Super Conferences
South Africa Hosts the 15th BRICS Summit: A Turning Point in Global Cooperation
7 mins
South Africa Hosts the 15th BRICS Summit: A Turning Point in Global Cooperation
Odisha Police Department Witnesses Leadership Transition: Arun Kumar Sarangi Assumes Interim DGP Role
14 mins
Odisha Police Department Witnesses Leadership Transition: Arun Kumar Sarangi Assumes Interim DGP Role
Aluminum Contamination: Ireland's Largest Water Treatment Plant Breaches Regulations
15 mins
Aluminum Contamination: Ireland's Largest Water Treatment Plant Breaches Regulations
Week 17 NFL Update: A Rollercoaster for Fantasy Football Players
15 mins
Week 17 NFL Update: A Rollercoaster for Fantasy Football Players
Hannah Spearritt's Dancing On Ice Preparation Marred by Concerns
18 mins
Hannah Spearritt's Dancing On Ice Preparation Marred by Concerns
Argentina's President Javier Milei: A Kiss, Controversial Reforms, and a Geopolitical Shift
20 mins
Argentina's President Javier Milei: A Kiss, Controversial Reforms, and a Geopolitical Shift
Global Hunger Crisis: WFP Reports Acute Food Shortages Affecting Over 333 Million
22 mins
Global Hunger Crisis: WFP Reports Acute Food Shortages Affecting Over 333 Million
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 Amid Global Tensions
25 mins
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 Amid Global Tensions
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
32 mins
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
1 hour
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances
1 hour
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
1 hour
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations
1 hour
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations
Pope Francis Honors Pope Benedict XVI: A Tribute to a Legacy
2 hours
Pope Francis Honors Pope Benedict XVI: A Tribute to a Legacy
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings
3 hours
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app