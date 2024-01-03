Hamilton Accies Seals Deal with Midfielder Ben Williamson

In a notable development in Scottish football, Hamilton Academical Football Club, also known as Hamilton Accies, has reportedly inked a deal with midfielder Ben Williamson from Rangers. The 22-year-old player, who spent the initial phase of this season on loan at Partick Thistle, is all set to sign a permanent contract with Hamilton Accies, pending a medical examination.

Williamson’s Journey to Hamilton Accies

A product of the Rangers’ youth academy, Williamson has been honed by several clubs via loan spells, including Arbroath, Livingston, Raith Rovers, and Dundee, before landing at Hamilton Accies. The exact duration of his impending contract, whether it will stretch over two or three years, remains unconfirmed and contingent on the outcome of his medical assessment.

A Missed Shot with Jermaine Hylton

In contrast to the successful negotiation with Williamson, Hamilton Accies will not see former Motherwell player Jermaine Hylton in their ranks. Despite swirling speculations, Hylton was not on the club’s target list, thus putting an end to any assumption of his transfer to Hamilton Accies.

As Hamilton Accies finalizes its squad, the addition of Williamson could significantly bolster their midfield. Meanwhile, the club continues to scout for promising talents that align with their strategic vision and enhance their overall performance in future football seasons.