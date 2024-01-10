Hamidou Diallo Signs 10-Day Contract with Washington Wizards: A Turning Point or a Temporary Fix?

Hamidou Diallo, the dynamic guard known for his energetic performances with the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Detroit Pistons, has now landed a 10-day contract with the Washington Wizards. Diallo, who began his NBA career with the Thunder, showed steady improvement over three seasons, escalating his average points each year and making significant contributions off the bench. His performance peaked in his final season with the Thunder, where he clocked an average of 23.8 minutes per game.

The Detroit Pistons Chapter

After departing from the Thunder, Diallo joined the Detroit Pistons, where he maintained his high performance level. He made his mark by starting in 29 of the 58 games in one season and achieved a career-high field goal percentage of 49.6%. However, the following season saw a reduction in his role, with fewer starts and a decrease in game time.

A New Beginning with the Capital City Go-Go

Despite the diminished role with the Pistons, Diallo proved his mettle with the Capital City Go-Go, the Wizards’ G League affiliate. He recorded an average of 19.8 points and 7.2 rebounds in five games, demonstrating his undiminished skills and determination.

A New Opportunity with the Washington Wizards

The Washington Wizards, currently languishing in the Eastern Conference with a disappointing 6-30 record, are hoping to boost their performance by leveraging Diallo’s abilities. Diallo’s return to the NBA, this time with the Wizards, presents an opportunity for him to prove his value in the league once again. The Wizards and their fans are keen to see how Diallo will integrate into their setup and whether he can help improve their current standing.