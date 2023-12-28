en English
Halifax’s Centennial Pool: A Historic Landmark’s Uncertain Future

By: Salman Khan
Published: December 28, 2023 at 6:58 am EST
Halifax's Centennial Pool: A Historic Landmark's Uncertain Future

The future of the historic Centennial Pool in Halifax is hanging in the balance, as the city council contemplates its replacement due to aging infrastructure and recent leaks. The potential demolition has sparked a campaign to save the facility, spearheaded by The Save Centennial Pool Committee.

A Public Asset Amid Rapid Growth

Trevor Brumwell, the Committee Chair, underscores the pool’s importance as a critical public asset. As Halifax experiences rapid growth, the need for community spaces like Centennial Pool is increasingly evident. The pool is not merely a facility for recreational swimming but serves as a hub for various clubs and groups, offering a sense of community and belonging.

The Voice of Long-Time Swimmers

Among the campaign’s staunch supporters is Linda Hunt, a world masters competition winner who has trained at the pool for over 50 years. Hunt’s advocacy amplifies the voices of long-time swimmers who consider the pool a historical landmark, interweaved with their personal and professional achievements. The pool, built in celebration of Canada’s centenary and as a host venue for the 1969 Canada Games, holds nostalgic value that extends beyond its physical features.

An Alternative Vision for Centennial Pool

While the council has approved the exploration of constructing a new 50-metre pool that meets modern competition standards, the committee advocates for enhancing the existing facility rather than replacing it. They insist that the pool, despite its age, is in good condition due to a history of upgrades. However, the city is also considering alternative uses for the site, including the development of affordable housing in response to the current housing crisis. Despite these discussions, the pool’s future remains uncertain, with a report on potential replacements expected in the coming weeks.

The Struggle for Preservation

As the debate continues, the Save Centennial Pool Committee, along with supporters like Hunt, remains hopeful. They strive to preserve this emblem of Canada’s history that continues to serve diverse community groups, including those catering to the visually impaired and individuals with disabilities. The Centennial Pool is more than just an aquatic facility. It is a symbol of communal unity and shared history, a testament to Halifax’s past, and, if preserved, a beacon of its future.

Salman Khan

