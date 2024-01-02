Haji Nard Panchayat Triumphs in Karnah’s Winter Cricket Championship

The winter cricket Championship, a grand sporting event, culminated in Karnah at the Army Cricket Ground in Chamkote. The championship witnessed the Haji Nard Panchayat’s decisive victory over Batpora Gunner team, marking a memorable end to the tournament. The event was graced by an impressive turnout of spectators, embodying the spirit of the game in the chill of winter.

Notable Attendees and Participants

The grand finale was presided over by Deputy Commander of 104 Infantry Brigade, Karan Pathak. Other dignitaries including District Information Officer Kupwara, Iftikhar Naseem, and Tehsildar Karnah, Syed Eyad Qadri, were also in attendance. The tournament saw participation from 26 teams across the Karnah sub-division, showcasing the region’s vast cricketing talent.

Appreciation and Acknowledgements

Deputy Commander Pathak lauded the District Administration’s initiative in channeling the energy of the youth into sports. He emphasized the positive impact of such activities in combating social issues in border areas and pledged the Army’s unwavering support for future initiatives. Furthermore, Iftikhar Naseem, the District Information Officer, extolled the teams for their commendable performance and expressed gratitude to all parties instrumental in organizing the successful event. He also appreciated the Army’s contribution in providing a well-maintained playfield, thereby facilitating a seamless tournament.

Implications and Future Prospects

The successful conclusion of the winter cricket Championship not only showcased the cricketing prowess of the Karnah sub-division but also highlighted the potential of sports in fostering social harmony and youth engagement. The Army’s continued support and the District Administration’s proactive initiatives indicate a promising future for such events, potentially paving the way for the emergence of more sporting talents from the region.