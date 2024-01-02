en English
Haji Nard Panchayat Triumphs in Karnah’s Winter Cricket Championship

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:09 pm EST
Haji Nard Panchayat Triumphs in Karnah's Winter Cricket Championship

The winter cricket Championship, a grand sporting event, culminated in Karnah at the Army Cricket Ground in Chamkote. The championship witnessed the Haji Nard Panchayat’s decisive victory over Batpora Gunner team, marking a memorable end to the tournament. The event was graced by an impressive turnout of spectators, embodying the spirit of the game in the chill of winter.

Notable Attendees and Participants

The grand finale was presided over by Deputy Commander of 104 Infantry Brigade, Karan Pathak. Other dignitaries including District Information Officer Kupwara, Iftikhar Naseem, and Tehsildar Karnah, Syed Eyad Qadri, were also in attendance. The tournament saw participation from 26 teams across the Karnah sub-division, showcasing the region’s vast cricketing talent.

Appreciation and Acknowledgements

Deputy Commander Pathak lauded the District Administration’s initiative in channeling the energy of the youth into sports. He emphasized the positive impact of such activities in combating social issues in border areas and pledged the Army’s unwavering support for future initiatives. Furthermore, Iftikhar Naseem, the District Information Officer, extolled the teams for their commendable performance and expressed gratitude to all parties instrumental in organizing the successful event. He also appreciated the Army’s contribution in providing a well-maintained playfield, thereby facilitating a seamless tournament.

Implications and Future Prospects

The successful conclusion of the winter cricket Championship not only showcased the cricketing prowess of the Karnah sub-division but also highlighted the potential of sports in fostering social harmony and youth engagement. The Army’s continued support and the District Administration’s proactive initiatives indicate a promising future for such events, potentially paving the way for the emergence of more sporting talents from the region.

India Sports
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

