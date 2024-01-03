Haiti Sports and Politics: A Time of Transition and Remembrance

Haitian Football Federation has confirmed that star player Tabita Joseph will sit out the upcoming 2024 Women’s Gold Cup playoff matches due to a recent ankle surgery. The absence of Joseph, a key player in the team’s defensive line, is a significant blow for the team, forcing coach Frédéric Gonçalves to rethink his defensive tactics. This setback comes on the heels of another player, Melchie Daelle Dumorney, also undergoing ankle surgery.

Ancestral Inspiration and Unity

In non-sports related news, on the 208th anniversary of the historic meeting between Simón Bolívar and Haitian revolutionary leader Alexandre Pétion, Venezuela commemorated the strong bond between the two nations. The Association of Industries of Haiti (ADIH) marked January 2nd, a day to honor the ancestors who bravely fought for independence, with a call for inspiration from the past.

In a ceremony attended by Prime Minister Ariel Henry, a floral offering was made to honor the Heroes of the Fatherland. The event resonated with calls for unity against division, embodying the spirit of the Haitian people.

Canada’s Contribution to Student Nutrition

Canada, in a noteworthy gesture of international cooperation, has been contributing to the daily feeding of 200,000 Haitian students. The initiative, a partnership with the National School Feeding Program (PNCS) and the World Food Program (WFP), sources half of the food from local producers, predominantly women, providing a boost to the local economy.

National Transition Congress: Towards Stability and Sustainable Development

Lastly, a National Transition Congress has been scheduled for mid-January 2024 in Northern Haiti. The congress, themed ‘Haiti 2050’, will serve as a platform for discussing the country’s path towards stability and sustainable development. The goal is to carve out a vision for Haiti’s future, grounded in the realities of the present, and inspired by the resilience of the past.