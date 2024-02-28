Hahnville High Bolsters Football Program with Veteran Coach Malter Scobel as New Defensive Coordinator

Hahnville High School has taken a significant step to strengthen its football team by introducing Malter Scobel as the new defensive coordinator and strength and conditioning coach. This move, coming just a month after Greg Boyne's appointment as head coach, marks a strategic enhancement of the coaching staff with experienced professionals at the helm.
Strategic Coaching Reunion
Scobel's hiring reunites him with Boyne, under whom he served in a similar capacity at Destrehan High School during the 2018-19 seasons. Their previous collaboration, which saw Boyne managing the offense and Scobel the defense, laid the foundation for a coaching philosophy centered around aggression and discipline. This philosophy aims to disrupt opposing offenses, thereby increasing ball possession and scoring opportunities for their team. Scobel's extensive coaching background, including head coaching stints at Slidell, Covington, and Hammond, complements Boyne's offensive strategies, promising a well-rounded and dynamic approach to Hahnville's football program.
Record of Excellence
Scobel brings to Hahnville a commendable coaching record, highlighted by his recent tenure at Slidell where he led the team to a 17-15 record over three seasons, including two playoff appearances. His coaching journey is distinguished by roles under esteemed coaches like Hank Tierney and Steve Robicheaux, which have significantly shaped his defensive strategies. Notably, during his time at Destrehan, Scobel contributed to a formidable defensive unit that played a crucial role in the team's advancement to the Class 5A state championship game, underscoring his ability to elevate a team's defensive performance in high-stakes situations.
Family Ties and Future Aspirations
Adding a personal dimension to his professional journey, Scobel's son, Lain, will join him at Hahnville as the defensive line coach. This father-son duo signifies not only a familial bond but also a shared commitment to fostering a culture of excellence and discipline within the team. Through a heartfelt social media post, Scobel expressed his enthusiasm for this new chapter, emphasizing the joy and pride of coaching alongside his son. As Hahnville looks forward to the upcoming season, the Scobels' combined expertise and passion for football are poised to inject vigor and ambition into the program, setting the stage for a promising era of Hahnville football.
With experienced leadership now guiding both the offensive and defensive aspects of the game, Hahnville High School's football program stands on the brink of a transformative period. The synergistic partnership between Boyne and Scobel, enriched by their shared philosophy and proven track records, heralds a season of aggressive defense and dynamic playmaking. As the team prepares to translate these strategic visions into on-field success, the Hahnville community eagerly anticipates the unfolding of a new, invigorated chapter in its storied football legacy.