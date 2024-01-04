en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Habersham Central and Buford Girls’ Basketball Teams Clinch Victories

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:30 pm EST
Habersham Central and Buford Girls’ Basketball Teams Clinch Victories

In a thrilling encounter that set the tone for Region 8-6A basketball, Habersham Central’s girls’ team emerged victorious against Shiloh, leading from the front and finishing with a commendable 53-43 on the scoreboard. With a display of sheer skill and determination, the girls from Habersham Central turned the tables on Shiloh, a team that boasts an impressive record.

First Quarter: Setting the Pace

The onset of the game witnessed the girls from Habersham Central establishing a lead, ending the first quarter with a 14-9 advantage. Kyia Barrett, in an exceptional performance, was instrumental in setting this momentum, eventually netting a total of 23 points for her team.

Half-time: A Maintained Lead

By half-time, Habersham Central had extended the lead to 27-22, a testament to their strategic gameplay and consistent performance. Karah Dean and Daytona Underwood further fortified their team’s position, contributing 11 and 8 points, respectively. Shiloh’s top scorers Allani Ellis and Jazmin Vital, despite their commendable efforts amounting to 12 and 11 points respectively, were unable to bridge the gap.

Game Conclusion: A Victorious Finish

Following through their early lead, Habersham Central extended their advantage to 42-32 by the third quarter. The final score of 53-43 marked a significant victory for Habersham Central in their Region 8-6A opener, setting a high bar for the matches to come. In another riveting game, the Buford girls’ team also clinched a victory against Carver-Columbus with a score of 82-70. After trailing by 3 points at half-time, Buford displayed a resilient comeback, led by Ava Grace Watson, Alyssa Green, and Lydia Ledford, who scored a combined 57 points for their team. Buford’s defense was particularly noteworthy in the fourth quarter, holding Carver-Columbus to just 11 points.

These games underscored the determination, skill, and spirit of high school basketball, heralding an exciting season ahead.

0
Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Sports

See more
2 mins ago
Jelena Ostapenko Dedicates Brisbane Win to Late Father on His Death Anniversary
On the fourth anniversary of her father’s death, Latvian tennis sensation, Jelena Ostapenko, clinched a decisive victory in the second round of the Brisbane International, dedicating her win to the memory of her late father. Jevgenijs Ostapenko, who passed away unexpectedly at the age of 43 on January 3rd, 2020, has been a source of
Jelena Ostapenko Dedicates Brisbane Win to Late Father on His Death Anniversary
Carolina Panthers' Players Recognized as Alternates for NFC Pro Bowl Despite Tough Season
4 mins ago
Carolina Panthers' Players Recognized as Alternates for NFC Pro Bowl Despite Tough Season
Logan Paul and Patrick Mahomes Trade Accolades in Playful Social Media Video
4 mins ago
Logan Paul and Patrick Mahomes Trade Accolades in Playful Social Media Video
Rudder Girls' Basketball Team Triumphs Over Magnolia in Overtime Clash
2 mins ago
Rudder Girls' Basketball Team Triumphs Over Magnolia in Overtime Clash
Gus Miller: SDSU's Junior Center Clinches 2023 Rimington Award
2 mins ago
Gus Miller: SDSU's Junior Center Clinches 2023 Rimington Award
Austin Ekeler: End of an Era with the Los Angeles Chargers?
4 mins ago
Austin Ekeler: End of an Era with the Los Angeles Chargers?
Latest Headlines
World News
Jelena Ostapenko Dedicates Brisbane Win to Late Father on His Death Anniversary
2 mins
Jelena Ostapenko Dedicates Brisbane Win to Late Father on His Death Anniversary
Rudder Girls' Basketball Team Triumphs Over Magnolia in Overtime Clash
2 mins
Rudder Girls' Basketball Team Triumphs Over Magnolia in Overtime Clash
Gus Miller: SDSU's Junior Center Clinches 2023 Rimington Award
2 mins
Gus Miller: SDSU's Junior Center Clinches 2023 Rimington Award
Texas Sees Holiday Surge in Flu Cases: Health Experts Urge Caution
3 mins
Texas Sees Holiday Surge in Flu Cases: Health Experts Urge Caution
Passenger Finds Worm in Train Meal: A Wake-Up Call for Food Safety on Indian Railways
3 mins
Passenger Finds Worm in Train Meal: A Wake-Up Call for Food Safety on Indian Railways
Austin Ekeler: End of an Era with the Los Angeles Chargers?
4 mins
Austin Ekeler: End of an Era with the Los Angeles Chargers?
Carolina Panthers' Players Recognized as Alternates for NFC Pro Bowl Despite Tough Season
4 mins
Carolina Panthers' Players Recognized as Alternates for NFC Pro Bowl Despite Tough Season
Logan Paul and Patrick Mahomes Trade Accolades in Playful Social Media Video
4 mins
Logan Paul and Patrick Mahomes Trade Accolades in Playful Social Media Video
Philadelphia Police Department's First DEI Officer Terminated Ahead of New Administration
4 mins
Philadelphia Police Department's First DEI Officer Terminated Ahead of New Administration
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
3 hours
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
3 hours
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
4 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
5 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
5 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
6 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
6 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
7 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
8 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app