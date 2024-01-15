en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Haaland’s Record-Breaking Season and Milestones in Indian Cricket

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:53 am EST
Haaland’s Record-Breaking Season and Milestones in Indian Cricket

Manchester City’s Erling Haaland, the Norwegian striker, set a new scoring record in the Premier League, with an impressive 36 goals last season. This remarkable achievement played a significant role in Manchester City’s historic European treble victory. At the tender age of 23, Haaland’s contributions have not only reshaped the team’s success but also the game’s landscape. As the rumor mill churns out possibilities of him joining forces with Real Madrid, where his compatriot Jude Bellingham is enjoying a breakthrough season, the potential combination could create one of the most formidable squads in world football.

Indian Cricket Achievements

Switching the focus from football to cricket, the T20 International (T20I) match between India and Afghanistan held in Bangalore witnessed several milestones. Virat Kohli, one of the most celebrated cricketers globally, continued to make his mark at the venue with a standout T20I performance. His accomplishments on this ground have carved a niche for him in the annals of cricket history.

Simultaneously, Rohit Sharma, donning the captain’s hat, has been matching strides with the achievements of former captain MS Dhoni. Sharma’s consistent performance has led him to create a world record, as he scaled the ‘mount 150’, a significant milestone in international cricket. This achievement has further cemented his standing as a leading figure in the cricket world.

Adding to the list of Indian cricket’s notable accomplishments, Shivam Dube has joined the exclusive ranks alongside Yuvraj Singh and Virat Kohli, presumably for his batting or all-round performance. This inclusion underscores the depth and talent prevalent in Indian cricket, promising a bright future for the sport in the country.

0
India Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

India

See more
2 mins ago
Governor Ganesan Highlights Cultural Unity at Shilpgram Mahotsav 2024
On a day steeped in tradition and vibrancy, the Governor of Nagaland, La. Ganesan, inaugurated the 19th Shilpgram Mahotsav 2024 in Guwahati, emphasizing the significance of cultural diversity and unity in the shared traditions of India’s northeastern region. Ganesan, who also presides over the North East Zone Cultural Centre (NEZCC), shed light on the organization’s
Governor Ganesan Highlights Cultural Unity at Shilpgram Mahotsav 2024
Clyde Crasto Accuses BJP of Manipulating Public Sentiment in Pre-Election Landscape
4 mins ago
Clyde Crasto Accuses BJP of Manipulating Public Sentiment in Pre-Election Landscape
Investor Preference Shifts from China to India Amid Economic Realignment in Asia
5 mins ago
Investor Preference Shifts from China to India Amid Economic Realignment in Asia
Coimbatore City Police Intensify Security Measures Ahead of Republic Day and Ram Temple Consecration
2 mins ago
Coimbatore City Police Intensify Security Measures Ahead of Republic Day and Ram Temple Consecration
Tata Motors Advocates for Current Hybrid Vehicle Tax, Countering Toyota's Call for Reduction
3 mins ago
Tata Motors Advocates for Current Hybrid Vehicle Tax, Countering Toyota's Call for Reduction
Ranbir Kapoor and Neetu Singh Garner Praise with Lay's Ad
3 mins ago
Ranbir Kapoor and Neetu Singh Garner Praise with Lay's Ad
Latest Headlines
World News
Teacher's Dismissal Over Republic Day Speech Sparks Controversy
41 seconds
Teacher's Dismissal Over Republic Day Speech Sparks Controversy
Wolves Fan Steps in as Fourth Official in FA Cup Clash
43 seconds
Wolves Fan Steps in as Fourth Official in FA Cup Clash
Viant Technology Teams Up with PurpleLab to Revolutionize Healthcare Analytics
2 mins
Viant Technology Teams Up with PurpleLab to Revolutionize Healthcare Analytics
Sara Ramirez Alleges Entertainment Industry Blacklists Pro-Palestine Supporters
2 mins
Sara Ramirez Alleges Entertainment Industry Blacklists Pro-Palestine Supporters
AllerVie Health Strengthens Its Network with New Acquisition in Chicago
2 mins
AllerVie Health Strengthens Its Network with New Acquisition in Chicago
Evolving Dynamics in the NHL: The Balancing Act of Youth and Experience
2 mins
Evolving Dynamics in the NHL: The Balancing Act of Youth and Experience
2024 NFL Draft: Jer'Zhan Newton's Potential Fit with Minnesota Vikings
2 mins
2024 NFL Draft: Jer'Zhan Newton's Potential Fit with Minnesota Vikings
Florida Gators' Struggle Continues: Significant Loss Against Tennessee Volunteers
2 mins
Florida Gators' Struggle Continues: Significant Loss Against Tennessee Volunteers
Thrills and Upsets Highlight the Second Round of the Australian Open
3 mins
Thrills and Upsets Highlight the Second Round of the Australian Open
IFAD President Praises China's Agricultural Advances in Poverty Reduction at WEF
7 mins
IFAD President Praises China's Agricultural Advances in Poverty Reduction at WEF
Samantha Spiro Channels Hope and Resilience in Two Powerful Performances
27 mins
Samantha Spiro Channels Hope and Resilience in Two Powerful Performances
PharmaCann Inc. Enters Adult-Use Cannabis Market in New York
46 mins
PharmaCann Inc. Enters Adult-Use Cannabis Market in New York
IFS Partners with MIT CISR to Drive Innovation and Digital Transformation
53 mins
IFS Partners with MIT CISR to Drive Innovation and Digital Transformation
SA Recycling Opens Second Savannah Location, Donates to Local Non-Profit
58 mins
SA Recycling Opens Second Savannah Location, Donates to Local Non-Profit
Qatar Enhances Global Relations at World Economic Forum Davos 2024
58 mins
Qatar Enhances Global Relations at World Economic Forum Davos 2024
Investigation of Bronson Battersby's Death Referred to Independent Watchdog
59 mins
Investigation of Bronson Battersby's Death Referred to Independent Watchdog
Mitski Expands 'The Land Is Inhospitable and So Are We Tour' with Additional Summer U.S. Dates
1 hour
Mitski Expands 'The Land Is Inhospitable and So Are We Tour' with Additional Summer U.S. Dates
Guinness World Records Suspends 'Oldest Dog' Title Amid Age Verification Investigation
1 hour
Guinness World Records Suspends 'Oldest Dog' Title Amid Age Verification Investigation

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app