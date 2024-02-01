Gymnasts Back Resolution Against Abusive Coaching Practices

In a quest for justice, former University of Utah gymnasts Kara Eaker and Kim Tessen took a stand before the House Education Committee, throwing their weight behind HJR7, a resolution condemning abusive coaching practices. This initiative emerged in the wake of abuse allegations that rocked the university's gymnastics program last summer, leading to a thorough review.

Resolution Drafted in Response to Abuse Allegations

The resolution, a brainchild of Rep. Sahara Hayes, seeks to provide a safe haven for athletes, spanning from elementary to college levels. It addresses the power imbalance often seen between coaches and athletes and advocates for the penalization of abusive coaches. The intention is to foster an environment conducive to growth, free from fear and intimidation.

University of Utah's Gymnastics Program Review

Triggered by accusations leveled against coach Tom Farden, the University of Utah initiated a comprehensive review of its gymnastics program. Although no severe, pervasive acts of abuse were uncovered, some gymnasts divulged feelings of pressure and fear. As a result, Farden was placed on administrative leave and eventually severed ties with the university.

Standing up Against Abuse in Sports

Both Eaker and Tessen, who earlier brought their abuse allegations into the public eye, underscored the grave nature of verbal and psychological abuse in sports. Their testimonies stressed the urgent need for change and accountability within the coaching industry. With the committee's unanimous approval, the resolution now heads to the House for further deliberation. As the world watches, there is hope that it will serve as a beacon against abusive coaching practices, ensuring the protection of athletes and promoting positive environments.