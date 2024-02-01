Gwen Lizarraga High School Dominates CSSSA Football Competition Semifinals

High School Football Semifinals: Unequivocal Dominance by Gwen Lizarraga
The Central Secondary Schools Sports Association (CSSSA) Football Competition semifinals, held at the prestigious Marion Jones Sporting Complex in Belize City, showcased a remarkable performance by the boys' team from the top-seeded Gwen Lizarraga High School. The boys' team, in an emphatic display of skill and strategy, crushed the fourth-seeded Sadie Vernon with a 7-0 win in the first leg of the semifinals.
Calvin Thurton, with his unyielding drive, scored the first goal of the match, setting the pace for the rest of the team. Jaymer Bradley, not far behind, escalated the score with a second goal, ending the first half on an optimistic note for Gwen Lizarraga High School.
Second Half: A Symphony of Goals
The second half of the match unfolded with Gwen Lizarraga High School exerting increased pressure on Sadie Vernon. This strategic move resulted in a flurry of goals that added to the mounting lead. Damion Vernon, Esmond Sanker, and Jonathan Garay each made their mark on the scoreboard, while Raymond Gentle, Jr. doubled down with two spectacular goals, amplifying the team's lead.
Gwen Lizarraga Girls' Team Follows Suit
Not to be outdone, the Gwen Lizarraga High School girls' team also showcased their prowess in the Girls Championship semifinals. They emerged victorious against Saint Catherine with a convincing 6-2 win, mirroring the boys' team's dominant performance.
Looking Ahead: Upcoming Matches
As the CSSSA Football Competition progresses, the second leg of the semifinals looms large. With Gwen Lizarraga boys' team carrying a significant lead into the next match, the stakes are high. Meanwhile, Wesley College is gearing up to face Pallotti High School, and Saint John's College is also set to clash in the upcoming matches. The competition, thus, promises continued excitement and fierce rivalry.