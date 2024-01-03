en English
Guyana Golf Association Celebrates Exceptional 2023, Sets Sight on Ambitious 2024

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:40 am EST
Guyana Golf Association Celebrates Exceptional 2023, Sets Sight on Ambitious 2024

The Guyana Golf Association (GGA) warmly greeted the New Year, its eyes set on ambitious plans for 2024. The association celebrated an exemplary 2023, attributing its success to the contributions of its partners, players, sponsors, and donors. GGA President Aleem Hussain showed his appreciation, highlighting the profound impact of their combined efforts in promoting golf in Guyana.

Collaborations and Achievements

Among the GGA’s significant accomplishments was its promotion of golf within the education system. This was executed through partnerships with the Ministry of Education Allied Arts Unit Priority Programme and the Ministry of Tourism, Guyana Tourism Authority. The result was a remarkable year for golf in schools.

The GGA expanded its ‘Train the Trainers’ Programme, which now encompasses 155 PE teachers across eight regions. Through the NexGen Golf Academy, over a thousand new learners were introduced to golf in 2023. The association also successfully organized a Cancer Awareness Fundraiser, a summer camp for 250 children, and the inaugural National Junior Golf Championship, with participants from six regions.

Expansion and Recognition

In addition to these initiatives, the GGA facilitated the donation of golf equipment to the Guyana Defence Force, helping to launch a golf program. The association’s partnership with the Guyana Tourism Authority led to over 3,000 participants enjoying mini-golf at GuyExpo. On the academic front, 289 students chose golf as a PE elective at the CSEC level, achieving a 100% pass rate, with an impressive 93% scoring a Grade I.

Recognition for the GGA’s efforts extended beyond Guyana’s borders. Aleem Hussain, who also serves as the designer and builder of the Westside Golf Course, was featured in Golf Architecture Magazine. Furthermore, the GGA opened its arms to the community, hosting 300 children from orphanages at a fun day event, and championing local golfers’ participation in international tournaments.

Looking Forward to 2024

As the new year dawns, the GGA isn’t slowing down. The Westside Golf Course, a testament to the GGA’s commitment to fostering golf in Guyana, is slated to open in January 2024. In another milestone, the GGA has been certified as the only LPGA USGA Girls Site in Guyana. The association has also entered into collaboration agreements with the Texas Golf Association and Barbados Golf Association, marking an exciting new chapter in its efforts to support young golfers.

Education
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
