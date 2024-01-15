en English
Guyana

Guyana Defence Force Women’s Football Team Reigns Supreme in 1st Division League

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 15, 2024 at 1:21 am EST
Guyana Defence Force Women's Football Team Reigns Supreme in 1st Division League

Emerging from the vibrant heart of South America, the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) women’s football team etched a new chapter in their history with a flawless run in the Women’s 1st Division Football League. The team’s monumental success was encapsulated in a perfect 5-0 record, showcasing their dominance and establishing a new benchmark for excellence in women’s football.

A Final Match to Remember

Sealing the deal on their spectacular season, the GDF women’s team delivered a decisive 3-0 victory over the Pakuri Warriors. This final match took place on the well-trodden turf of the Ministry of Education ground on Carifesta Avenue, a venue that bore witness to the GDF’s unyielding drive and skill throughout the championship.

Key Performances

Every victory is built on the back of outstanding performances, and the GDF’s triumph was no different. Jalade Trim and Sandra Johnson, two of the team’s most talented athletes, led the charge during the final match. Trim set the pace with two goals at the 21st and 46th minutes, displaying the kind of skill and tenacity that makes football such a captivating spectacle. Following in Trim’s footsteps, Johnson unleashed a stunning hat-trick, scoring in the 53rd, 56th, and 63rd minutes. Their combined prowess proved too much for the Pakuri Warriors, and the GDF’s victory was secured.

Unmatched Dominance

This championship witnessed the participation of formidable teams such as the Fruta Conquerors and Santos. However, none could rival the GDF’s perfect record and convincing wins, which elevated them to the pinnacle of the league. The team’s success was further amplified the previous week when they overcame their closest competitors, the Guyana Police Force, with a 2-1 score, securing the title ahead of the final game. Their unparalleled performance in the league has laid down a marker for future championships, establishing the GDF women’s football team as the reigning champions of the league.

Guyana Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

