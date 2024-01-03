en English
Guyana Defence Force Clinches KFC League Cup in Sudden Death Showdown

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:16 am EST
Guyana Defence Force Clinches KFC League Cup in Sudden Death Showdown

In an exhilarating face-off, the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) triumphed over Western Tigers, clinching the KFC League Cup. The victory came through a heart-stopping sudden death penalty shoot-out, after the match reached a suspenseful stalemate. The two soccer behemoths locked horns in an intense shoot-out, with both teams equally matched in skill and determination, alternately gaining and losing the upper hand. The pinnacle of the tension was the fourth set of penalties. GDF’s Darrell George saw his shot thwarted by Western Tigers’ goalkeeper Richie Richards, tipping the scales in favor of the Tigers. However, the tide turned in the sudden death round, with the GDF securing an 8-7 victory and the coveted cup.

From Goalless to Victorious

The match, a high-stakes final showdown, ended in a dramatic goalless draw after 90 minutes and extra time. This led to a nail-biting penalty shoot-out, with GDF FC, despite being a man down due to Nicholi Andrews’ red card, emerging as the champions. The GDF team, a perfect blend of seasoned national players and rising stars, showcased a combination of strategic brilliance and standout individual performances throughout their journey to the finals.

A Grand Prize and High Spirits

Following their victory, GDF FC was presented with the KFC Elite League Cup trophy by GFF President, Wayne Forde. The jubilant champions walked away with a grand cash prize of G$1.5 million. The valiant runners-up, Western Tigers, were rewarded with G$1 million for their commendable efforts. Earlier, in a third-place playoff, the Guyana Police Force (GPF) FC secured a 3-0 victory against Buxton United FC, claiming the third-place cash prize of G$500,000. Buxton United, playing with equal passion and commitment, secured the fourth-place reward of G$250,000.

The Legacy of the KFC League Cup

The KFC League Cup, sponsored by the Guyana Football Federation (GFF), concluded amidst much fervor and excitement. The soccer tournament, held at the Eve Leary Sports Ground in Kingston, Georgetown, saw the GDF FC triumphing over Western Tigers in a thrilling 8-7 penalty shootout. It was a contest that went beyond just scoring goals; it was a testimony to the human spirit, the will to win, and the honor of representing one’s team.

Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

