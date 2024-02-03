Guyana Chess Federation Launches Second Leg of 2024 GCF Grand Prix Series

Today, the National Stadium in Providence, Guyana, resonates with an anticipatory hush, as the Guyana Chess Federation (GCF) kickstart the second leg of the 2024 GCF Grand Prix series. This prestigious event, running from February 3-11, is set to redefine the country's chess landscape. Unfolding over two consecutive weekends, the tournament promises to be a high-stakes competition of wits and strategy.

Partnerships and Support

This grand chess assembly is made possible through the backing of International Import and Supplies, a new sponsor that has entered into a fruitful partnership with the GCF. Their collaboration is a testament to the growing support for chess in Guyana, and it is hoped that this alliance will help elevate the sport to new heights.

Rules, Divisions, and Prizes

The competition, divided into open and female divisions, spans eight rounds, employing the Swiss pairing system. Each player will be given a time control of 90 minutes, with a 30-second increment after each move. At stake is a hefty prize fund of $70,000, a lucrative incentive that is sure to intensify the competitive spirit amongst the participants.

A Gathering of Chess Prodigies

Joining the competition are some of Guyana's finest chess players. National Junior Champion Keron Sandiford, Kyle Couchman, Shazeeda Rahim, Aditi Joshi, Jessica Callender, and returning veteran Ronuel Greenidge are among the notable participants. Their presence is sure to add an extra layer of excitement to the tournament.

As a FIDE-rated event, the tournament offers players a chance to improve their international ratings. More importantly, it acts as a stepping stone in the qualification process for the upcoming 45th Chess Olympiad in Budapest, Hungary. This adds a significant dimension to the Grand Prix series, making it not just about national prestige but also global recognition.