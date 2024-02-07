Guwahati Prepares to Host Fourth Edition of Khelo India University Games

The city of Guwahati is all set to host the Fourth Edition of the Khelo India University Games - Ashtalakshmi 2023, scheduled for February 19th to 29th, 2024. This major sporting event is expected to see participation from over 5,000 athletes and officials from 163 universities across India. The competition aims to foster sportsmanship and fitness among university students, providing a platform for young athletes to compete on a national stage.

Preparations Underway for Ashtalakshmi 2023

In the run-up to the event, Guwahati is abuzz with preparations. A launch ceremony is planned for February 8, 2024, where the logo, theme song, mascot, and jerseys will be unveiled. These symbols, representing the North Eastern States, will add a unique regional flavor to the Games. The ceremony will be attended by Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma and Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports, Shri Nisith Pramanik.

Khelo India University Games: A Platform for Budding Athletes

The Khelo India University Games is a national level multi-event sports competition, established to encourage university athletes from all over India. The fourth edition in Guwahati is set to bolster not only the city's image but also promote sports at the university level nationwide. Participants will vie for top honors in a wide variety of sports, including athletics, rugby, basketball, volleyball, swimming, badminton, hockey, fencing, Kabaddi, football, tennis, mallakhamb, judo, table tennis, boxing, shooting, weightlifting, archery, wrestling, and yoga.

Ashtalakshmi 2023: Showcasing the Talent of University-Level Athletes

The Games will celebrate and highlight the talents of university-level athletes. Beyond the competition itself, Ashtalakshmi 2023 is a testament to the sheer human will, ambition, and struggle that these athletes embody. It is about their journey, the challenges they've overcome, and their quest for recognition on the national stage. The event will not only provide a competitive arena for these athletes but also serve as a stepping stone for their future in sports.