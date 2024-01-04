Gus Miller: SDSU’s Junior Center Clinches 2023 Rimington Award

South Dakota State University’s junior center, Gus Miller, has carved his name into the annals of football history by securing the prestigious 2023 Rimington Award. This accolade distinguishes him as the best center in the nation at the Division I Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) level. A gem from Brookings, Miller has catalyzed SDSU’s extraordinary 28-game winning streak, a testament to his exceptional performance since the early part of the 2022 season.

The Jackrabbits’ Impenetrable Offense

Miller’s contribution has been pivotal to the Jackrabbits’ dynamic offense that is currently averaging 38.4 points and an impressive 456.1 yards per game. The team’s strategy, underpinned by Miller’s consistent prowess, has ensured the lowest number of tackles lost for a game in the FCS, a mere 2.71. This cohesive unit also leads the FCS in third-down conversion, fourth-down conversion, team passing efficiency, and red-zone offense.

Miller’s Stellar Performance

On an individual level, Miller’s accolades are no less impressive. He has outperformed his peers by topping the FCS center position rankings in PFF grades. This system, which meticulously assesses players’ performance on every play, has recognized Miller’s undeniable talent and unwavering consistency.

A Second Win for SDSU

This award marks the second time an SDSU player has clinched the Rimington Award, the first being Jacob Ohnesorge in 2017. The Jackrabbits, emboldened by their robust winning streak and Miller’s recent honor, are gearing up to compete in their second consecutive FCS national title game on January 7.