Gurbaz’s Friendly Prank on Singh: A Snapshot of IPL Camaraderie

In the high-pressure world of professional cricket, moments of shared laughter and camaraderie often serve as much-needed stress busters. A recent incident highlighting this was the friendly banter between Afghanistan cricketer Rahmanullah Gurbaz and India’s Rinku Singh, teammates at the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The Friendly Prank

The incident unfolded after the first T20I match between India and Afghanistan on January 11. Gurbaz, known for his vivacious personality, decided to pull a prank on Rinku while he was asleep during a flight. The video, shared on Gurbaz’s Instagram, captured the Afghan cricketer poking Rinku’s nose, leading to a humorous reaction from the latter.

The Tie that Binds

This light-hearted episode was promptly highlighted on KKR’s official Instagram account. The video, captioned with the term ‘bhaichara,’ meaning brotherhood, underscored the off-field friendly relations that often bind players together, transcending national boundaries.

A Look at the Performance

While Gurbaz’s performance in the first match didn’t quite hit the mark, he still made a contribution in the field with a stumping and a run-out. Rinku, on the other hand, continued to impress with his middle-order batting, scoring an unbeaten 16 and forming a crucial partnership with Shivam Dube. With 278 runs at an average of 69.50 and a high strike-rate to his credit, Rinku’s T20I career is off to a promising start.