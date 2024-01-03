Gunther: The New Record Holder and Future of WWE

Gunther, the renowned Austrian wrestler and current holder of the Intercontinental Championship in WWE, has etched his name in the annals of wrestling history. In an awe-inspiring feat, he has shattered the Honky Tonk Man’s long-standing record to emerge as the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion. This exceptional accomplishment has lent a newfound gravitas to the championship, bolstering its prestige in the world of wrestling.

Possible Change of Guard

Despite the laurels, the rumor mill churns with speculations of WWE orchestrating a title loss for Gunther. The predicted heir to the throne is Jey Uso, a talent yet to clinch a singles title. The undercurrents of a potential clash have been detected in the ongoing storyline featuring Gunther’s faction, Imperium, and Jey Uso on WWE RAW. If the rumors hold true and Jey Uso ascends as the new champion, it could set the stage for a much-anticipated face-off with Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 40.

Gunther’s Future in WWE

Regardless of the looming possibility of relinquishing his title, Gunther’s stature in WWE remains unshaken. The horizon seems promising for the Austrian wrestling prodigy, with chances of pursuing a world championship or engaging in a feud with the formidable Brock Lesnar. The impending potential loss, rather than diminishing, could serve as a springboard catapulting Gunther towards greater glory.

The Royal Rumble and Gunther

Apart from individual storylines, the wrestling world is abuzz with excitement over the forthcoming Royal Rumble event scheduled for January 27th, 2024. The anticipation for the event is palpable, with the current star-studded roster promising an unforgettable showdown. Former WWE writer Vince Russo, in his segment Writing with Russo on Sportskeeda, voiced his preference for Gunther as the winner of the 2024 Royal Rumble. Russo’s prediction derives from Gunther’s commendable performance in the previous Royal Rumble, where he lasted an impressive 70 minutes. This feat adds credence to Russo’s forecast, making Gunther a favorite to win the upcoming event.