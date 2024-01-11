en English
Business

Günther Steiner Departs Haas F1 Team; Ayao Komatsu Appointed as New Principal

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:16 am EST
Günther Steiner Departs Haas F1 Team; Ayao Komatsu Appointed as New Principal

In a surprising move, Haas F1 Team has announced the immediate departure of their long-standing team principal, Günther Steiner. This comes in the wake of a poor season where the team finished last in the 2023 constructors’ standings. The team also bids farewell to technical director Simone Resta as part of this shake-up.

Steiner’s Legacy and Popularity

Steiner, a prominent figure in the world of Formula One, has been with Haas since its inception and has played a crucial role in its growth. He gained significant popularity via the Netflix series Drive to Survive and also penned a best-selling book titled Surviving to Drive. His exit has sparked a wave of sentiments from the team’s Danish driver Kevin Magnussen and incited speculations of potential friction by commentator Martin Brundle.

A New Era for Haas F1

Haas F1’s owner, Gene Haas, has expressed the need for improved on-track performances and has, therefore, appointed Ayao Komatsu as the new team principal. Komatsu, a long-time team member with profound experience at other racing teams, will focus on strategy and track performance. A European-based COO will handle non-competition matters, marking a strategic bifurcation of responsibilities within the team.

Looking Ahead

Haas F1, despite its presence in the sport, has not won a grand prix or finished on the podium to date, with their best season being in 2018. With the recent changes, the team aims to enhance their design and engineering capabilities, striving for more consistent results. The 2024 Formula One season, set to begin in Bahrain on March 2 following testing in late February, will be a crucial testing ground for this new leadership and strategy.

Business Formula 1 Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

