en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Social Issues

Gunner Olszewski: From Fumbles to NFC Special Teams Player of the Week

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:08 pm EST
Gunner Olszewski: From Fumbles to NFC Special Teams Player of the Week

In a display of sheer grit and determination, former Pittsburgh Steelers return man, Gunner Olszewski, has been named the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week following his impressive performance in Week 17 with the New York Giants. Olszewski, who was let go by the Steelers due to multiple fumbles, has proven his worth with a notable 94-yard touchdown return in a game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Olszewski’s Career Revival

Despite the Giants’ loss, Olszewski’s achievement underscores his potential and closes the year on a high note. This feat reflects his All-Pro status from 2020 and hints at a promising career revival. Since joining the Giants’ practice squad in November, he has been averaging 12.2 yards per return on 20 attempts, a testament to his growing consistency on the field.

Longest Punt Return of the Season

His 94-yard punt return touchdown was the longest in the NFL this season and the longest for the Giants in 95 years, underscoring the historic nature of his achievement. Olszewski’s display of skill and speed on the field has made him one of the players to watch as the new year unfolds.

Steelers’ Lighter Moments and Social Initiatives

Elsewhere in the NFL, Pittsburgh Steelers’ head coach Mike Tomlin and player T.J. Watt shared a lighter moment discussing the popular television show, American Idol, a favorite of their wives. In addition, Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren, fondly known as the NFL’s ‘Angriest Runners’ for Week 17, have been immortalized on a new shirt celebrating their combined 197 yards and three touchdowns in a victory over Seattle.

On a more serious note, the Pittsburgh Steelers Social Justice Fund, under the guidance of player Cam Heyward and the Social Justice Committee, announced that it has raised nearly $500,000 in donations. These funds, which have been distributed to 26 organizations in the region since its inception in 2018, will continue to support various initiatives in the Pittsburgh community, highlighting the positive impact of athletes off the field.

0
Social Issues Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Social Issues

See more
2 mins ago
Survey by Madilu Education and Rural Development Society to Address Homelessness in Mangaluru
In an effort to shed light on the issue of homelessness within its jurisdiction, the Madilu Education and Rural Development Society, a non-governmental organization based in Mysuru, is set to carry out a comprehensive survey. The initiative is designed to identify individuals without access to night shelter in the area governed by the Mangaluru City
Survey by Madilu Education and Rural Development Society to Address Homelessness in Mangaluru
PADU: A Game-Changer for Malaysian Social Welfare or a System Riddled with Flaws?
19 mins ago
PADU: A Game-Changer for Malaysian Social Welfare or a System Riddled with Flaws?
Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Highlights Government's Housing Initiative with TIDCO Project Completion
22 mins ago
Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Highlights Government's Housing Initiative with TIDCO Project Completion
BJP OBC Morcha President, K Laxman Honors Savitribai Phule, Links Her Legacy to Current Women's Empowerment Initiatives
14 mins ago
BJP OBC Morcha President, K Laxman Honors Savitribai Phule, Links Her Legacy to Current Women's Empowerment Initiatives
Violent Assault Over Unpaid Loan in Kolar District: A Disturbing Tale of Caste-Based Violence
15 mins ago
Violent Assault Over Unpaid Loan in Kolar District: A Disturbing Tale of Caste-Based Violence
Pakistan Launches Mobile Registration Centers to Boost Welfare Accessibility
17 mins ago
Pakistan Launches Mobile Registration Centers to Boost Welfare Accessibility
Latest Headlines
World News
United Farm Workers Union Endorses Adam Schiff for U.S. Senate
27 seconds
United Farm Workers Union Endorses Adam Schiff for U.S. Senate
Baytown Township Mulls Incorporation for Self-Preservation
33 seconds
Baytown Township Mulls Incorporation for Self-Preservation
No Elections in February, FKF Vice-President Doris Petra Confirms
34 seconds
No Elections in February, FKF Vice-President Doris Petra Confirms
Conservative MP's Petition Sparks Debate over Canada's UN Membership
1 min
Conservative MP's Petition Sparks Debate over Canada's UN Membership
Las Vegas Raiders at Crossroads: Critical Decisions Loom on Coaching and Quarterback Positions
2 mins
Las Vegas Raiders at Crossroads: Critical Decisions Loom on Coaching and Quarterback Positions
Las Vegas Raiders: Decisions Loom on Coaching and Quarterback Positions
2 mins
Las Vegas Raiders: Decisions Loom on Coaching and Quarterback Positions
Felix Caron: West Kelowna Warrior's Rising Star of December
2 mins
Felix Caron: West Kelowna Warrior's Rising Star of December
Montana Grizzlies Lead Over N. Dak. State Bison: A Game of Redemption
2 mins
Montana Grizzlies Lead Over N. Dak. State Bison: A Game of Redemption
Rutherford High School Triumphs over Weehawken in NJIC Basketball Game
2 mins
Rutherford High School Triumphs over Weehawken in NJIC Basketball Game
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
4 hours
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
4 hours
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
5 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
6 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
6 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
6 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
6 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
7 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
8 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app