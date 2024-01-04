Gunner Olszewski: From Fumbles to NFC Special Teams Player of the Week

In a display of sheer grit and determination, former Pittsburgh Steelers return man, Gunner Olszewski, has been named the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week following his impressive performance in Week 17 with the New York Giants. Olszewski, who was let go by the Steelers due to multiple fumbles, has proven his worth with a notable 94-yard touchdown return in a game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Olszewski’s Career Revival

Despite the Giants’ loss, Olszewski’s achievement underscores his potential and closes the year on a high note. This feat reflects his All-Pro status from 2020 and hints at a promising career revival. Since joining the Giants’ practice squad in November, he has been averaging 12.2 yards per return on 20 attempts, a testament to his growing consistency on the field.

Longest Punt Return of the Season

His 94-yard punt return touchdown was the longest in the NFL this season and the longest for the Giants in 95 years, underscoring the historic nature of his achievement. Olszewski’s display of skill and speed on the field has made him one of the players to watch as the new year unfolds.

Steelers’ Lighter Moments and Social Initiatives

Elsewhere in the NFL, Pittsburgh Steelers’ head coach Mike Tomlin and player T.J. Watt shared a lighter moment discussing the popular television show, American Idol, a favorite of their wives. In addition, Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren, fondly known as the NFL’s ‘Angriest Runners’ for Week 17, have been immortalized on a new shirt celebrating their combined 197 yards and three touchdowns in a victory over Seattle.

On a more serious note, the Pittsburgh Steelers Social Justice Fund, under the guidance of player Cam Heyward and the Social Justice Committee, announced that it has raised nearly $500,000 in donations. These funds, which have been distributed to 26 organizations in the region since its inception in 2018, will continue to support various initiatives in the Pittsburgh community, highlighting the positive impact of athletes off the field.