Gulmarg Eyes Global Stage: Vies for Asian Games, Olympic Events Amid Skiing Revival

Buoyed by its successful record of hosting four national winter games, Kashmir's snow-capped town of Gulmarg is vying to become the venue for international events such as the Asian Games this year. It also hopes to offer its powdery slopes as training venue to groom athletes for ski mountaineering, a sport that will make its debut in the 2026 Olympics in Italy.

Advertisment

Striving for International Standards

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) is now working on securing an international certification for Gulmarg's slopes, which are covered with the rare powdery snow considered essential for professional skiing. "We have proposed it to the International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS)," said Olympian Shiva Keshavan, the founder-president of the Olympians Association of India (OAI), highlighting the need for international standards to compete on the global stage. The certification process aims to ensure that Gulmarg can host international events, including the Olympics, by grooming its slopes to earn FIS points.

Fostering Winter Sports in India

Advertisment

India's representation in winter sports on the international platform has been limited. Arif Khan from Kashmir was the only athlete to represent India in the 2022 Winter Olympics. With the introduction of the Khelo India Winter Games in March 2020, Gulmarg began drawing athletes nationwide, spotlighting snowboarding, Alpine skiing, Nordic skiing, and ski mountaineering. Over 5,000 athletes have participated in the games, laying the groundwork for elite-level competition and Olympic preparation.

Preparing for the Future

Gulmarg not only aspires to become a training ground for traditional winter sports but also for ski mountaineering, which will feature in the 2026 Olympics. "Ski mountaineering is an incredible new age sport," Keshavan remarked, emphasizing Gulmarg's potential to train athletes for this emerging discipline. The town's efforts to meet international standards and its rich history of skiing could soon see it on the list of global winter sports destinations.

As Gulmarg looks towards the future, its journey from a national winter sports hub to a hopeful international venue reflects the broader aspirations of India's winter sports community. With continued efforts and support, Gulmarg's dream of hosting the Asian Games and Olympic events could become a reality, marking a significant milestone in the country's sports history.