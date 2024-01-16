Gulf Craft and Majesty Yachts Official Yacht Sponsor for 14th Globe Soccer Awards

In a remarkable concurrence of luxury and sports, Gulf Craft, a leading Middle Eastern and Asian manufacturer of luxury yachts, together with its brand Majesty Yachts, have been declared the Official Yacht Sponsor for the imminent 14th Globe Soccer Awards. The prestigious event is scheduled for January 19th, 2024, at the iconic Atlantis, The Palm.
A Majestic Breakfast Meeting on The Majesty 100
As an integral part of this grand event, Majesty Yachts will host the "Breakfast of Champions" on the following day, January 20th. The breakfast is expected to be a congregation of approximately 20 football legends and managers, who will have the privilege to be aboard the Majesty 100 superyacht. This vessel is celebrated for its enclosed sky lounge, an efficient propulsion system, lavish interiors, and spacious lounging areas, thereby setting a fresh standard in luxury yachting.
Gulf Craft and Globe Soccer Awards: A Partnership of Distinction
Lee Oldroyd, the Chief Commercial Officer at Gulf Craft, expressed his excitement about the partnership with the Globe Soccer Awards. He emphasized the shipyard's unwavering commitment to merging the worlds of luxury yachting with sports. Such a confluence is aimed at creating unique and exceptional experiences that are remembered for a lifetime. The Globe Soccer Awards is one of the leading international football events, applauding and celebrating the excellence of football stars from past and present.
The Legacy of Gulf Craft
Gulf Craft has carved a niche for itself in the realm of fully integrated boat and yacht manufacturing. It is renowned for delivering high-quality vessels for both pleasure and commercial use across the globe. With two manufacturing facilities and a dedicated service center in operation, Gulf Craft has produced over 10,000 boats since its inception in 1982. The product range of Gulf Craft is expansive, encompassing the flagship Majesty yachts, Nomad explorer yachts, Oryx sports yachts, Silvercraft family and fishing boats, and passenger touring vessels.