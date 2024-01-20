Guido van der Valk Braces to Defend Title at The Country Club Invitational

Manila-based Dutch golfer, Guido van der Valk, is set to defend his title at The Country Club Invitational, commencing on Tuesday, January 23, at the TCC in Canlubang. Known for his tenacity and skill, van der Valk has championed the past two editions of this premier golf championship in the Philippines.

Advertisment

Victorious Past, Challenging Future

Van der Valk first tasted victory at the TCC Invitational in 2020, clinching a nail-biting one-stroke win over Clyde Mondilla. His triumph was more decisive in the following edition, where he secured a five-stroke win over Lloyd Go. However, the golfer isn't resting on past laurels. Conscious of the stiff competition from former champions and top-ranking players from the previous Philippine Golf Tour (PGT) Order of Merit, van der Valk has been diligently practicing, honing every aspect of his game with his coach during the off-season.

Return of the Premier Championship

Advertisment

After a two-year hiatus due to the global pandemic, The Country Club Invitational is making a much-anticipated return. Organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments, Inc., and supported by PGTI’s official apparel Kampfortis Golf, the tournament is expected to attract a line-up of seasoned campaigners and rising stars. The prestigious championship, offering a top purse of P2 million, was launched by ICTSI chairman/CEO Ricky Razon in 2003 and is revered for its competitive edge.

Ahead of the Game: The Pro-Am Tournament

Adding to the anticipation is a pro-am tournament scheduled for Monday, January 22, featuring a group of professional golfers and TCC members. This event serves as a precursor to the main championship, offering players the opportunity to familiarize themselves with the TCC course layout. Known for its length and demanding conditions, the TCC course presents its own set of challenges that van der Valk acknowledges as he gears up for a stellar performance in the forthcoming tournament.